Norwegian researchers have sought to assess the theoretical technical feasibility of a country-level energy system based exclusively on distributed solar, electric vehicles, and vehicle-to-grid technologies. They applied the model to sunny Spain and found that 3.45 billion m2 of PV systems would be necessary to build a 100% self-reliant energy system.A group of scientists from the Arctic University of Norway has demonstrated the theoretical technical feasibility of a nationwide energy system relying purely on distributed solar and electric vehicles (EVs) equipped with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...