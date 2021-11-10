Ouriginal Recognized as the EdTech Company of the Year 2021

Stockholm, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The accolade highlights the benefits that Ouriginal's solutions bring to the educational community

Ouriginal, Europe's leading provider of plagiarism detection and prevention solutions, has been featured as the Edtech Company of the Year 2021, by the Higher Education Digest. The independent information portal with a digital and print-on-demand magazine is covering the higher education sector worldwide.

Enabling Students to Unlock Their Full Potential in a Fair Environment

Ouriginal's sophisticated algorithm combines text-matching with writing style analysis, helping its users and educators assess the authenticity of any text. This, in turn, creates an environment that fosters fairness and sparks creativity among students, facilitating personal development by unlocking their full potential.

"According to The International Center for Academic Integrity (ICAI), academic integrity is a commitment, even in the face of adversity, to six fundamental values: honesty, trust, fairness, respect, responsibility, and courage," says Andreas Ohlson, CEO of Ouriginal. "For Ouriginal, academic integrity means providing everyone with an opportunity to develop their full potential. That full potential can only be unlocked if students learn how to write and think in an original way."

Supporting educators in providing the best possible education to their students

Our focus always is to meet the needs of our customers in an outstanding way while also keeping the solution easy and straightforward. User experience is key, and we have deliberately kept our software lean so that anyone can use it without needing to be an expert in the field.

Ohlson: "We want the setup, maintenance, and especially the usage of our product to be as simple and easy as possible. Our solution integrates perfectly and seamlessly within existing workflows and processes - it is almost like 'plug and play'."

Another important feature of Ouriginal is the easy integration with a vast number of learning management systems.

"By simply becoming an additional part of an already existing workflow, we ensure that educators are able to focus on their real work: teaching and developing the full potential of their students," says Ohlson.

Evolving and Adapting Continuously to Meet the Changing Needs of Customers

Ouriginal has more than three decades of experience in plagiarism prevention and is a pioneer within the industry. We strive to stay ahead of the curve and believe in adapting to the changing environment and to the needs of our customers.

Staying constantly in conversation with our customers and academia is one way how we make sure to stay up to date regarding trends in education and business. The exchange with members of forums that focus on academic integrity and originality adds another important point of view to our work. This is why Ouriginal understands the current challenges faced by users across different fields of education, business and research and why we are able to further enhance and adapt our solution.

