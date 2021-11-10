- (PLX AI) - Nordex remains one of the cheapest ways to leverage structural growth in wind energy, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • While Q3 earnings felt a significant impact from logistics and raw material cost inflation, headwinds should be lower next year and there is scope for higher turbine prices, BofA said
- • With a solid orders outlook, the company should see margin growth in 2022/2023: BofA
- • The bank has a price target of EUR 22 on Nordex, down from EUR 29 previously; the share is up 1% today at EUR 14.35
