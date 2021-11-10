NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA ranked 6th on the Lünendonk list of the top providers of "Digital Experience Services in Germany"

BIELEFELD, Germany and MUNICH, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a global provider of digital business and IT services, achieved 6th place on the Lünendonk List 2021 "Leading Providers of Digital Experience Services in Germany" straight off. NTT DATA impressed through its comprehensive digital experience portfolio in the categories of Digital Consulting, Digital Agency Services and Digital Technology Services.

After a multi-stage evaluation process, the IT market research and consulting company Lünendonk & Hossenfelder identified companies that support businesses with their digital experience projects as full-service providers. To be included in the Lünendonk List, providers needed to produce at least 60 percent of their sales with services and, in addition, generate either 30 percent of total sales or a minimum of 100 million euros with digital experience services. The digitalization experts from NTT DATA achieved 6th place on the latest Lünendonk List 2021 "Leading Providers of Digital Experience Services in Germany" straight off.

Demand for digital consulting services is on the rise in Germany. "Today, customers expect products and services that are tailored to their needs - at the right time, in the right place, on the right channel. Companies need to adapt accordingly, in terms of both technology and processes," said Mario Zillmann, Partner at Lünendonk & Hossenfelder and the study's author. That said, the majority of the surveyed companies deem the quality of their digital experience only to be "on a par" with that provided by the competition. Only every tenth company (9%) considers itself a pioneer. Investments focus on the digitization of the marketing and sales channels as well as on restructuring efforts to become an agile and well-integrated organization. Where the realization of the tasks relating to digital business models fit for the future is concerned, external service providers play an important role.

According to Lünendonk, the NTT DATA group includes a leading digital agency dedicated to Customer Experience and to SAP. In addition, NTT DATA has brought together several hundred design and creative specialists under the 'Tangity' brand, who collaborate with experts from the NTT DATA Group in interdisciplinary teams on specific projects. Established in 2020, the NTT DATA Design Network combines 16 design studios located around the world and provides support to businesses with the development of digital products and services.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, commented: "The successful realization of the digital experience provided to the customer is becoming an ever more important success factor. I am therefore delighted that the new Lünendonk study highlights our expertise in this growth market straightaway so clearly. With our focus on SAP, we are the market leader in SAP Customer Experience in the DACH region."

Stefan Hansen, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of NTT DATA DACH: "This ranking is a reflection of our expertise and encourages us in our vision for a people-centric networked future. With our experience and our solutions, we place people and their need for services that are intuitive in their use at the heart of what we do and help them manage the digital transformation speedily and successfully."

Lünendonk & Hossenfelder GmbH has been rating the best German service providers for over 20 years and publishes the results in its annual Lünendonk Lists.

To the full list: https://www.luenendonk.de/produkte/listen/luenendonk-liste-2021-fuehrende-anbieter-von-digital-experience-services/

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages and continuously expanded SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Through extensive in-depth SAP expertise, it connects its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies. As part of the NTT DATA group and with close ties to SAP, the company gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments, and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs some 11,000 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

