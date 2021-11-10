- (PLX AI) - Bakkafrost third-quarter results were below expectations, but analysts remain positive on the long-term growth of the company.
- • Bakkafrost is expected to normalize performance in Faroe Islands and gradually improve in Scotland, Carnegie says
- • Recommendation upgraded to hold from sell at Carnegie, but target price cut to NOK 650 from NOK 690
- • Despite a soft quarter, there are limited changes to the long-term case, Carnegie said
- • The long-term investment case of Bakkafrost is still intact, according to Kepler Cheuvreux, which kept a buy rating on the stock, with the price target cut to NOK 790 from NOK 865
- • Q3 was just a bump in the road, and Bakkafrost is set to grow in 2022 and is one of few salmon farmers with significant spare capacity, SEB says
- • Bakkafrost is a buying opportunity after Q3, SEB said, reiterating a buy recommendation, with price target down to NOK 760 from NOK 808
- • Bakkafrost shares were down 1.8% in mid-morning trading
