Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CVJD ISIN: FO0000000179 Ticker-Symbol: 6BF 
Tradegate
10.11.21
11:30 Uhr
65,36 Euro
-1,76
-2,62 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKKAFROST P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKAFROST P/F 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,2665,4211:28
65,3465,3611:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKAFROST
BAKKAFROST P/F Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKKAFROST P/F65,36-2,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.