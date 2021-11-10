Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Subordinated Debt Securities and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Subordinated Debt Securities and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations 10-Nov-2021 / 09:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Subordinated Debt Securities and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

DATE: November 9, 2021 

Authorized Member Decision Date 04.11.2021 
Issue Limit           7,000,000,000 
Currency Unit          TRY 
Issue Limit Security Type    Subordinated Debt Securities 
Sale Type            Sale To Qualified Investors 
Domestic / Overseas       Domestic

The Board of Directors of the Bank has adopted a resolution to issue debt instruments in accordance with Article 8 of the Regulation on the Equities of Banks, published in the Official Gazette numbered 28756 and dated 5 September 2013 that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 7,000,000,000- (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances and authorized the Head Office to determine the maturity date of such debt instruments, to issue such debt instruments in coupon forms and the coupon bonds as fixed or floating rate bonds in accordance with market conditions, to take as reference one or some of treasury bonds of which maturity dates are in line with those of debt instruments (subordinated debt securities) to be issued, or TRLIBOR rate (published by the Banks Association of Turkey on www.trlibor.org) or TLREF rate or index (calculated and published by BIST), to add additional income if deemed necessary and to determine the rate of such additional income, to determine the fixed interest rate of the debt instruments in advance when necessary, to determine any and all terms and conditions of such issuance including the interest rate to be paid, the applicable interest rate, the submissions for necessary approvals of the issuance but not limited to such matters as well as determining the intermediaries related with the issuance and accordingly to make and fulfil necessary applications, to sign an Intermediary Agreement with the determined intermediary, and conduct any and all acts before Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Capital Markets Board and other relevant authorities and other relevant authorities.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 126489 
EQS News ID:  1247805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2021 04:48 ET (09:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
