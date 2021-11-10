Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million users, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO, will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2021 on November 18, 2021.

Event: Zedge Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com.

Mr. Reich will be available for 1:1 meetings with investors throughout the day. Please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative or submit an online request through the attendee portal.

About Zedge

Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 43 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

CONTACT:

Brian Siegel

Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

