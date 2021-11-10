Global Payroll Leader Earns Accolades for the Immedis Platform, the Company and its Culture

Immedis, the leader in consolidated global payroll solutions, today announced that the company has won multiple awards in 2021 with strong momentum to earn additional honors. The global payroll leader earned accolades for the Immedis Platform, the company, its culture and leadership.

"Immedis is honored and thrilled to be recognized with so many awards from prestigious business and industry organizations from across the globe," said Ruairi Kelleher, CEO of Immedis. "Winning awards in a range of categories encompassing our technology, our company culture and our leadership is a recognition of our amazing team and the hard work they do every day. It's also a reflection of how all of us at Immedis strive to stay true to our company values One Team, Innovation, Respect and Passion."

Immedis Platform and Technology Recognition

Immedis Ranked a Leader in the 2021 NelsonHall NEAT Evaluation of Payroll Providers

"The Immedis Platform provides a strong set of digital enablers that consolidate and transform payroll globally," said Pete Tiliakos, HR Technology Services Research Director at NelsonHall. "Immedis' investments and development of its technology have advanced its capability to meet the requirements of complex, global organizations" continued Tiliakos. "With the appetite increasing for technology-enabled managed services that can modernize and consolidate payroll globally to a single provider, Immedis' offering is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory."

b2b media FinTech Company of the Year 2021

Immedis recognized by b2b media, a Bulgarian media company, for the Immedis Platform and technology innovations, including Perpetual Validation.

- Read the Immedis profile in Economy.bg, a leading business publication in Bulgaria.

The Financial Technology Report Top 100 Financial Technology Company 2021

"Awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were product quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and company growth among other factors."

Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) Excellence Awards 2021

The Immedis Platform and Immedis Pay shortlisted for Software Product of the Year and International Payroll Service Provider of the Year.

Company and Leadership Awards

CXO Fortune 10 Best Companies of the Year 2021

"Immedis believes that a strong team across every level of the organization, an innovative and transformative global payroll platform and growing demand for modern payroll systems will continue to drive growth for the company across all aspects of the business, including customer growth, major enhancements to the Immedis Platform with industry-first innovations, bringing on the best talent at every level of the organization, and delivering an engaging employee experience for its workforce."

- Read the full profile of Immedis.

European CEO Awards 2021: Ruairi Kelleher and Immedis winners. See awards listing.

Read Ruairi Kelleher's article published in European CEO: How Europe Can Work Together to Grow Unicorns

CEO Global Awards 2021: Ruairi Kelleher and Immedis winners.

"Our knowledge and expertise of the hardest parts of global payroll have allowed us to build a unique platform that provides a customer experience in global payroll like no other." Ruairi Kelleher

- Read the full interview and profile.

Silicon Review 50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2021

"Global payroll management is exacting and immensely time consuming, just to name a few of the daunting challenges organizations and their HR, finance and payroll teams face every day. Immedis' Platform is built to deal with these complexities while simplifying and streamlining the accurate and timely delivery of payroll for organizations across every industry and in every part of the world."

- Read Silicon Review's interview of Ruairi.

CIO Bulletin 50 Innovators of the Year 2021: Richard Limpkin, Immedis' Chief Product Officer recognized.

Read CIO Bulletin's interview of Richard.

Company Culture and Workplace Accolades

Great Place to Work Ireland 2021, as part of CluneTech

Ireland's Best Workplaces, Large

- Best Workplaces for Women

- Best Workplaces in Tech

Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) Excellence Awards 2021

Shortlisted: Wellbeing and Employee Engagement Best Coronavirus (Covid-19) Crisis Response



2021 COVID Comms Awards

Shortlisted for Best Employee Engagement Program "Creating our Culture in a Virtual World"

If you'd like to learn more about Immedis and the Immedis Platform, take a look at the following videos, or reach out directly to Book a Demo.

Immedis Overview

- Immedis Perpetual Validation

- Immedis CSI Country Specific Information

About Immedis

Immedis is the global leader in consolidated global payroll solutions. Processing payroll in over 150 countries, the Immedis Platform provides a unified view of global payroll operations, real-time data analytics, and advanced reporting capability, while ensuring legislative compliance and data security. Immedis' deep integration capabilities with HCM and finance providers dramatically simplifies multi-country payroll obligations. Immedis was founded and is majority owned by CluneTech.

www.immedis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005257/en/

Contacts:

Tom Francoeur

Director of External Communications

tom.francoeur@immedis.com

+1 617-304-1546