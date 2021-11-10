Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Launches First Phase of USD $1.5mm+ Program With Leading Global Digital Market Research Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with an award winning digital market research product and solutions company ("Client") whose technology and insights solution caters to a global clientele of Market Research firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms, and Enterprises that need rich and actionable quant-qual insights. The potential three-year deal begins with a phased roll out across two of the thirty-nine countries in which this Client manages market research panels. The first phase, worth a minimum of USD $100,000, will be used to build out the integrations between the Company's SnippCHECK market leading receipt processing engine and the Client's data analytics platform. In addition, the pilot phase will focus on training Snipp's Artificial Intelligence platform to recognize and categorize unique data elements tied to their panelist's consumption habits in these two markets.

"We continue to make great inroads into the Market Research industry - a market worth over USD $50+ Billion. Our platform is slowly but steadily being evaluated and implemented by the world's biggest firms in this industry in a variety of different and innovative ways much like the early days of our entrée into the world of Consumer Product firms," said Atul Sabharwal, founder of Snipp Interactive Inc. "The applicability of our platform is truly universal and any company looking to enhance their customer acquisition, retention and engagement can take advantage of the SnippCARE platform. In the world of Market Research we are enabling the industry to generate unique data sets, attract and retain panelists more efficiently as well as engage panelists to participate more effectively in research programs. With a previous research client of Snipp as previously announced, we have already deployed into 35+ countries with two of their marquee customers and with the onboarding of this new large Client we are confident that we will deploy over the course of the next year similarly across their portfolio of geographies."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.comwww.snipp.com

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

