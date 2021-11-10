DJ Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the decision to call the EGM and the EGM record date

Krasnodar, Russia (10 November, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on November 9, 2021.

The Board has made a decision to call the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (the EGM) in the form of absentee voting. The agenda will include the consideration of the dividend payment based on the 9M 2021 financial results. The Board has recommended to pay dividends on PJSC Magnit shares in the amount of RUB 29,999,645,571.35 which constitutes RUB 294.37 per one ordinary share, and set December 31, 2021 as a dividend record date.

-- The EGM record date: November 22, 2021.

-- Voting ballots acceptance deadline: December 16, 2021.

-- Postal address to send the completed voting ballots: 15/5 Solnechnaya Street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russia.

The Board of Directors has also approved the list of information (materials) to be provided to shareholders on the holding of extraordinary general shareholders meeting which is available in PJSC "Magnit" headquarters or on the official website starting from November 25, 2021:

- in Russian: https://www.magnit.com/ru/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting/;

- in English: https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting/.

The Board elected Yuriy Misnik, who was appointed Chief Digital and Technology Officer on October 4, 2021, to the Management Board of PJSC Magnit effective from November 12, 2021.

The Board also approved the Regulations on Committees of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit in the new edition.

Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board meeting:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English)

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation which came into effect on 3 July 2016.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

