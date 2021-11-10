Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the name change of its wholly-owned subsidiary Psychedelic Science Corp., which it acquired in August 2020 (please see the press releases dated August 17, 2020 and February 10, 2021) and appointment of Ian Campbell as Chief Executive Officer and Director.

John Durfy, CEO and Director of Nutritional High commented: "On behalf of the board of directors of Nutritional High, I wish to cordially welcome Mr. Campbell to our team to head our psychedelics business unit. I look forward to working with him to continue advancing our research into the field of psychedelic cacti."

Ian Campbell, CEO and Director of Neural Therapeutics commented: "I am very excited to join the team and continue advancing Neural Therapeutics efforts to bring to light the benefits of cacti in treatment of various health ailments. I believe that the modern scientific research into medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cacti extracts derived from natural sources has barely scratched the surface. Use of psychedelic cacti as medicine date back to 5,000 BC and we believe that they offer an invaluable complement to the other types of psychedelic treatments that are being introduced today."

Name Change

The Company is pleased to announce that effective November 8, 2021, Psychedelic Science Corp. has changed its name to Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural Therapeutics") to better reflect the ongoing objectives of its psychedelic-focused business. Neural Therapeutics' objective is to explore the benefits and applications of psychedelics and associated non-psychedelic compounds focusing on real world applications, especially in the field of mental health. The newly selected name reflects the company's focus on the opportunities in the whole plant medicines space with many different predictable benefits. It is intended that its business will be carried out under this brand in the future.

Appointment of Ian Campbell as the CEO

Mr. Campbell is an executive leader who has an international reputation for building effective teams, managing operations and product commercialization. He has managed multinational entities residing in the US, Canada as well as the Czech Republic. Most recently, from 2018 to 2021, Mr. Campbell was the Regional CEO of USA and Canada at Maccaferri Ltd., a private global engineering solutions firm. From 2013 to 2016, Mr. Campbell was CEO of FLSmidth S.r.o, a Czech subsidiary of a multinational engineering firm. Mr. Campbell has also held various management roles at Malvern PANalytical, a Netherlands-based lab equipment manufacturer.

Over his career, Mr. Campbell has been a catalyst in the pharmaceutical market and successfully lobbied the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) to include new techniques for Impurity Analysis. Additionally, Mr. Campbell has had significant international exposure to the controlled substance regulators and led successful sales efforts to the US-DEA and created a partnership with Health Canada which resulted in a unique controlled substance scientific database for X-ray analysis and has been a leader in drug counterfeit detection technology. He holds a M.Sc. in Earth Sciences (Biogeochemistry), a B.Sc. in Geology and completed all doctorial level course work bridging fields of environmental science and pharmacology.

Mr. Campbell replaced Mr. Walker Bass as the Chief Executive Officer of Neural Therapeutics. The Company thanks Mr. Bass for his contribution to building the business of the company up to this point and wishes him well in future endeavors.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High, to be rebranded High Fusion, is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pro-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company operates and controls license in California, Colorado and Oregon.

Nutritional High has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo and owns and operates oil extraction and edible manufacturing facilities in Colorado and Oregon. The Company's brand portfolio includes its award winning FLÏ edibles and vape product, along with a number of new brands including Red Octopus and Dubbi Brothers in addition to the OutCo and Thrive brands recently acquired.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Neural Therapeutics Inc. (formerly Psychedelic Science Corp.) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nutritional High focused on ethnobotanical drug-discovery and development company. Neural Therapeutics is focused on developing products and conducting research on the psychoactive cacti plants with the primary objective to find where the historical use in traditional medicine has proven to be effective and capitalize on the opportunities that can be applied in modern medical and natural health product markets.

For further information, please contact:

Nutritional High International Inc.

Robert Wilson, Chief Financial Officer

416-666-4005

Email: rwilson@nutritionalhigh.com

Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Ian Campbell, Chief Executive Officer

info@neuraltherapeutics.com

