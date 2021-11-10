Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) today announced that Focus Universal Inc. will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation Edward Lee, Chairman & Co-Founder will discuss what Technology the Company has invented and what products the Company has planned to make. The technology will allow IOT developers to design products economically. The products in the pipeline will show how smart and affordable products can be designed using the Company's disruptive technologies.
|Event:
|Q4 Investor Summit
|Date:
|November 16-17th, 2021
|Presentation:
|November 17th at 4:50PM ET
|Location:
|https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WswaBXYyQfmiq1pnA7tiRg
- 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
- The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration
About Focus Universal Inc.
Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed four disruptive patented technologies to solve the major problems facing hardware design, hardware production, software design and network communication facing both industries today. These technologies combined have potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage, while increasing range, speed, efficiency and security.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835 x1
lisa@skylineccg.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102757