Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) today announced that Focus Universal Inc. will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation Edward Lee, Chairman & Co-Founder will discuss what Technology the Company has invented and what products the Company has planned to make. The technology will allow IOT developers to design products economically. The products in the pipeline will show how smart and affordable products can be designed using the Company's disruptive technologies.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 17th at 4:50PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WswaBXYyQfmiq1pnA7tiRg

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Focus Universal Inc.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed four disruptive patented technologies to solve the major problems facing hardware design, hardware production, software design and network communication facing both industries today. These technologies combined have potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage, while increasing range, speed, efficiency and security.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

