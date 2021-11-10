- (PLX AI) - Hera 9-month revenue EUR 6,424 million, up 31%.
- • 9-month net income EUR 308.4 million, up 32.3%
- • 9-month EBITDA EUR 883.3 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:40
|Hera 9-Month Revenue Rose 31%
|Fr
|Hera Wins Rimini Water Service Contract Worth EUR 1.7 Billion Over 18 Years
|(PLX AI) - Hera wins tender for the water service in Rimini.• An 18-year contract worth approximately 1.7 billion euro will be signed with Atersir, the contracting authority, in the upcoming months...
|20.09.
|Hera Says AcegasApsAmga Unit Wins Gas Tender Worth EUR 115 Million
|(PLX AI) - Hera says AcegasApsAmga, which is 100% controlled by Hera, wins the gas tender for ATEM Udine 2.• Says a 12-year contract will be signed with theMunicipality of Udine as contracting body•...
|13.09.
|Hera Says Herambiente Buys 80% of Vallortigara Group
|(PLX AI) - Hera says Herambiente acquires 80% of Vallortigara Group.• Vallortigara Group employs over 100 workers and has 4,000 customers• From this and two similar transactions completed in the first...
|28.07.
|Hera H1 Revenue EUR 4,180 Million; Net Income EUR 216 Million
|(PLX AI) - Hera half year revenue EUR 4,179.7 million• half year net income EUR 216.1 million• Ebitda at EUR 617.9 million • Says acquisitions in the waste management area alone, once completed, will...
