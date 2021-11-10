Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of cloud-native enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, and FFW, an award-winning global digital experience agency, today announces a new partnership, enabling enterprise organizations to achieve digital scale faster and with a higher degree of success.





Despite many organizations attempting digital transformation at scale, a report from Gartner found that 60% of organizations that attempt to achieve digital scalability fail1. As a global digital experience practitioner, FFW helps over 500 clients, such as Pfizer, Panasonic and General Electric, accomplish digital excellence at scale, unlocking new capabilities, streamlining control and achieving sustainable business impact. With an unlimited user and category structure, user-friendly UI, easy-to-use API, infinite scalability, and industry-leading redundancy, compliance and security, MediaValet is the ideal digital asset management partner to incorporate into FFW's customers' Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs).

"Organization-wide accessibility of content and assets is an imperative aspect to achieving digital scale," said FFW Senior Director of Partnerships, Ricardo Osuna. "MediaValet's ability to organize and govern digital assets at scale as an organization grows aligns seamlessly with our winning approach to helping clients achieve digital scale."

With this new partnership, FFW customers will be able to aggregate, secure, organize and access their digital assets at scale, as their organizations grow. Through out-of-the-box and deep custom integrations, facilitated by FFW, organizations will be able to support internal processes, streamline the creation of digital assets, and expedite the distribution of those assets to relevant audiences - all at scale, within a highly secure and six times redundant environment.

"As organizations take on digital transformation, it's critical for them to be able to confidently scale - by design - to meet the needs of their organization - both today and tomorrow," said MediaValet Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fraser Charles. "Today, DAM provides the foundation for all future-focused marketing technology stacks and is a critical component for organizations to scale their digital initiatives. We're thrilled to combine MediaValet's API-first approach and platform scalability with FFW's expertise delivering integrated strategies, design and development to fuel organizations' digital ambitions."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, monday.com, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

About FFW

FFW is a global leader in developing high-impact digital experience platforms, trusted by many of the world's most notable organizations to maximize the impact of their digital tools and properties, and empower long-lasting digital success. FFW has locations spanning 17 time zones across the globe, with North American headquarters in the New York metro area. Learn more about FFW at www.ffwagency.com.

