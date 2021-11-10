First technology acquisition to bolster audience growth, engagement and monetization tools

Minute Media, a leading global technology and content company, today announced it has acquired Wazimo, a Tel Aviv-based company with expertise in combining engaging content with advanced technology to drive audience growth and monetization. This will enhance Minute Media's Voltax platform by adding more robust data and business intelligence products and services with an emphasis on first-party data. Leveraging these collective solutions, built by Minute Media and Wazimo, will solve some of today's largest publishing challenges, allowing digital publishers and content creators to build, segment and grow audiences at scale.

Wazimo is the first technology-focused acquisition for Minute Media. Previously, Minute Media had expanded its content portfolio through acquisitions, including The Players' Tribune and FanSided. The Wazimo deal was focused on acquiring the company's technology and data capabilities. Financial terms of the deal are not public.

"The engine behind Minute Media's growth is our technology platform Voltax and we are continuously looking to enhance and strengthen the Voltax offering for our content businesses and those of our partners. Wazimo brings an exceptional team with expertise in growing audiences and revenue at scale through a data-driven approach. We are thrilled to bring their technology into the Voltax platform to help our own brands and clients grow their content business," said Asaf Peled, CEO and Founder of Minute Media.

"We are thrilled to join the Minute Media team, and are confident that the strategic alignment of our technologies, and increased resources, will drive exponential growth for our partners. We will continue to invest in technology and first-party data solutions to ensure we and our partners are well-prepared for the cookieless world and the ever-changing content industry," said Oded Rosenboim, Co-Founder and CEO of Wazimo.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading technology and digital content company. Our proprietary video and multimedia publishing platform, Voltax, powers the creation, distribution, consumption and monetization of third party publishers and advertisers as well as our own sports and culture content brands, including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. As of September 2021, the company is ranked as a top three property within U.S. sports video unique viewership and U.S. sports reach according to Comscore. For more information, visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

About Wazimo

Wazimo is a privately held technology and content company that specializes in growing and monetizing audiences at scale through an automated data-driven approach. The company has 42 employees and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

