Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global in Distribution and Purchase Option Agreement for Cannabis Transport System Comply Bag

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today announces it has entered into a distribution agreement with Humboldt Bliss to distribute the Company's Comply Bag®, cannabis transport system with integrated smartphone track and trace app. As part of the agreement, the Company also also granted Humboldt Bliss an option to purchase a controlling interest in Ethos Technology LLC, dba Comply Bag®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cannabis Global, for $4 million, which controls the products and the associated intellectual property.

David Welch, the managing partner at DRWelch, a Los Angeles-based law firm specializing in regulatory compliance and intellectual property issues with a strong specialization in the cannabis industry, who serves as general counsel of Humboldt Bliss, commented, "We see strong possibilities relative to Comply Bag® especially relating to what most people in the cannabis industry believe will be an upcoming national market for cannabis. Comply Bag® is the best way to stop diversion of cannabis from the legal market into the illicit market and we believe likely to become a standard requirement for Government approved cannabis facilities. As more licensed and legal cannabis commerce occurs, the secure tracking and tracing of cannabis shipments will become a vital interest of both corporations and regulatory agencies."

Comply Bag® utilizes proven security, tamper resistance, and tracking features that will allow cannabis companies to transport products as safely as large financial institutions transport cash and marketable securities. The product includes the ??integration of the METRC applications programming interface (API) into a custom smartphone app that will allow cannabis shippers and receivers to scan shipments with the information being integrated directly into the leading cannabis track and trace system. At least 15 states, including California, mandate the use of METRC.

Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global commented, "With our first shipments of Comply Bag® already in our Los Angeles warehouse, we believe the distribution of this innovative product line can begin immediately. Over the coming weeks, we will be working with the Humboldt Bliss team to add more features and functions to the smartphone app, which is at the heart of the Comply Bag® transport system."

The Agreement grants Humboldt Bliss as the exclusive distributor for North and Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe, based on specific first rights of refusal outlined in the Agreement. In addition, the Purchase Option allows Humboldt Bliss to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Ethos Technologies and contains specific anti-dilution and first rights of refusal provisions. The Company will file the complete agreement on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be accessed at www.sec.gov.

About Comply Bag

Comply Bag® features a multi-layer, low-density polyethylene outer shell that protects valuable shipments and allows manufacturers, buyers, and processors full view of contents to assess quality. Each Comply Bag contains financial institution-grade tamper-evident seams, self-sealing closures, and sequential numbering to ensure what is sent is what is received. In addition, because all U.S. states have implemented specific regulations for the tracking and tracing of cannabis shipments from seed to sale, Comply Bags® features regulator demanded tracking features, such as those required in the California Cannabis Track-and-Trace (CCTT) system, including Unique Identifier Tags (UID) mandated by California via its contracted service provider, METRC, Inc.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag®, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking and Natural Plant Extract (NPE), which is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@CannabisGlobalInc.com

+1 (310)-986-4929

IR Contact:

John Grosso

http://www.iconiconsulting.com/

+1 (424) 239-9521

References:

https://www.hempgrower.com/article/ab-45-passes-california-legislature-draws-opposition-smokable-hemp-legalize-cbd/

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB45

https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/california-finally-breaks-from-fda-on-8133219/

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672055/Cannabis-Global-in-Distribution-and-Purchase-Option-Agreement-for-Cannabis-Transport-System-Comply-BagR