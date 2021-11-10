Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Launches New Offering and Education Initiatives for Diabetes Awareness Month

New Subscription Plan to Offer Users Flexible and Convenient Product Access

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FSE:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to launch the MediSure Advantage subscription plan option for patients as part of its Diabetes Awareness Month initiatives.

The MediSure Advantage subscription plan will connect customers with flexible shipment options for the products they need most at the pace that works best for them. Individual users can sign up to receive their products monthly, quarterly or semi-annually. The subscription plan includes a blood glucose monitoring system (single-user or multi-user for clinical settings) and test strips. In addition to customizing the order frequency, users may customize the number of test strips per order. They will be available in intervals of one hundred up to four hundred.

Beyond the convenience of automated orders, the MediSure Advantage plan provides individuals with other bonuses such as free shipping on all orders, free battery replacements, alcohol wipes and lancets. Advantage holders will also have access to a dedicated customer service agent for priority troubleshooting. Through it's "I AM COVERED" program, MediSure offers direct billing with insurance companies and government formularies in most provinces and territories.

"Diabetes afflicts roughly three million Canadians, and the need for cost-effective, accessible management tools continues to grow," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "I'm thrilled by the MediSure team's continued innovation and dedication towards lowering the burdens of diabetes management. The newly launched MediSure Advantage is one part of our e-commerce and product distribution strategy to make integrated health solutions more conveniently available to patients."

The MediSure Advantage plan is one facet of the activities and education initiatives launched by MediSure to mark Diabetes Awareness Month this November. Many Canadians living with chronic conditions have struggled with healthcare disruptions over the past 20 months, despite the pandemic catapulting healthcare issues to the forefront of society. Diabetes in Canada is of particular concern as the diagnosis rate is rising due to three main factors: an ageing population, obesity and hereditary factors.

"At MediSure, we are focused on meeting the everyday needs of those living with diabetes. The pandemic produced unintended consequences for those living with chronic conditions. While we are not on the other side of it yet, we must ensure the needs of those with chronic conditions are met with convenient and high-quality options." said Mario Cortis, President of MediSure.

MediSure remains dedicated to bringing value and convenience to the high cost of diabetes through industry-leading products, technology and educational resources. To help those living with diabetes, MediSure is offering 15% off all orders from the MediSure online store throughout November.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

