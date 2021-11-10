Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2021, McEwen Copper Inc. ("McEwen Copper") is advancing its work program at the Los Azules copper project in Argentina. McEwen Copper reports that it has reopened the exploration road, established three work camp sites, expanded its local work force and preparations are underway for a 10-drill, 174,000-foot (53,000-metre) drill program.

The news release issued by McEwen Mining Inc. on November 3, 2021, stated:

"Activity at McEwen Copper's Los Azules project is moving ahead quickly. The exploration road has been reopened, three work camp sites have been established, an expanded local labor force and preparations are underway for starting a 10-drill, 174,000-foot (53,000 m) drilling program. Drilling will focus on conversion of Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category, as well as deeper exploration targets, where drilling ended in strong copper mineralization. Drills are expected to turn towards the end of November and continue through the end of Q2 2022.

Construction of the new access road for providing the necessary year-round access to the project is advancing as planned. As part of our ongoing involvement with local communities and businesses, local contractors are being sourced for the construction.

The contract for delivery of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) is at the tender stage and work is expected to begin in Q4. Whittle Consulting has been engaged to assist in identifying opportunities to improve the project that will be investigated during the PFS preparation."

"We are very pleased to see this very exciting and significant development for the Los Azules Copper Project and continued support by Rob McEwen of the newly created McEwen Copper," stated Kirill Klip, TNR's Executive Chair. "It's very encouraging to see a start of a major 10-drill, 53,000-metre drilling program on this giant copper, gold and silver project. The personal commitment from Rob McEwen and his investment of US$40 million enables the rapid advancement for this major deposit to this new phase of development in an appropriate corporate structure which will allow financing and further stages of development of the Los Azules Copper Project.

TNR Gold holds a 0.4% NSR royalty on the entire Los Azules Copper Project (TNR holds a 0.04% on behalf of a shareholder). TNR Gold does not have to contribute any capital for the development of Los Azules. The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like McEwen Mining as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Over the past twenty-five years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina and now holds a 0.4% NSR Royalty on the project, which is being developed by McEwen Mining Inc, (TNR holds a 0.04% NSR on behalf of a shareholder).

In 2009, TNR founded International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"), a green energy metals company that was made public through the spin-out of TNR's energy metals portfolio in 2011. ILC held interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 2.0% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina with Ganfeng Lithium, (TNR holds a 0.2% NSR on behalf of a shareholder). Ganfeng's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina, has a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR Royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR Royalty interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on the completion of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources Inc.

The Company's strategy with Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with one of the gold major mining companies. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and Argentina (the Los Azules Copper and the Mariana Lithium projects) and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

