Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB and has begun trading under the symbol MHUBF.

Vince Sorace, Executive Chairman of MineHub said, "We expect that trading on the OTCQB market in the United States will help increase the Company's visibility to U.S. investors and potentially help improve liquidity to our shareholders and broaden our investor base."

About the OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, security and responsibility to mining and metals supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

