Opsview, the company that provides unified insight into dynamic IT operations, today announced the availability of two new products: Opsview Log Analytics and Network Topology.

Opsview Log Analytics integrates with Opsview Monitor and Opsview Cloud to help IT Operations teams uncover the root causes of alerts and predictively uncover issues before they disrupt the business. These key log events are automatically correlated with metrics in Opsview's IT infrastructure monitoring platform to provide a single pane of glass view with deep insights that show users why issues are occurring.

"Opsview Log Analytics automates the manual processes of log management. Combined with Opsview Monitor and Opsview Cloud, it provides a faster time to resolution for IT Operations teams," said Mike Walton, CEO of Opsview. "With SIEM functionality, Opsview Log Analytics correlates events and identifies security incidents such as brute force attacks or DDoS."

The addition of Network Topology into the Opsview Network Analyzer module allows IT Operations team to work with their networking teams to provide a single view of an organization's IT estate. Network Topology automates the network discovery process, reduces the security risk of unknown hosts in the environment as well as identifying network misconfigurations.

"With Opsview's Network Topology providing overlays with real-time status information, this will provide valuable time savings to IT teams as well as reducing potential security risks," said Scott Heyhoe, VP Products at Opsview. "The risk of the unknown is drastically reduced with Network Topology."

About Opsview

Opsview [part of the ITRS Group] provides unified insight into dynamic IT operations on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid. Opsview is a modern, scalable monitoring platform that enables digital transformation. Opsview is trusted by hundreds of businesses, government organizations and service providers globally. Customers include Sky, Cisco, IBM, Expedia, Comcast, AXA, Capgemini, BT, Norfolk Southern, CIT, Fujitsu and HMRC. To find out more, visit us at www.opsview.com

