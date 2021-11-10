Regulatory News:

French photographer Olivier Culmann was chosen to showcase this "resilient" community spirit. Ten personal adventures that all have a common desire to share and withstand the pandemic. Credit: Olivier Culmann for Pernod Ricard

Press Release Paris, 10 November 2021

Paris Photo 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) will be exhibiting its annual artistic campaign created by Olivier Culmann at Paris Photo, the international photography fair that will be held in Paris from 11 to 14 November 2021 at the temporary exhibition hall, the Grand Palais Ephémère.

For more than 10 years, Pernod Ricard has entrusted an internationally renowned photographer with its annual "carte blanche". This year, the Group wanted to pay tribute to the men and women who are the lifeblood of the cafés, bars and restaurants throughout France. Although very badly affected by the Covid pandemic, they have, each on their own scale, maintained a social connection with their local communities.

French photographer Olivier Culmann, a member of the collective Tendance Floue, was chosen to showcase this "resilient" community spirit. In this way, ten personal experiences have been photographed across France. Passionate entrepreneurs or people who have moved to the country in search of a different life all had in common a desire to share and to withstand the pandemic. It is these stories and these places full of life that Olivier Culmann depicts, playing with convention, using photo booths, postcards, posed portraits, team photos, and architectural and documentary shots that visitors will be free to enjoy within the Pernod Ricard space. The artist also pays tribute to all those who have made these human stories possible: local representatives, suppliers, residents and employees of Pernod Ricard France.

An official partner of Paris Photo, Pernod Ricard is participating in this prestigious show dedicated to photography for the seventh consecutive year. This exhibition, which reflects the Group's commitment to its "Creator of conviviality" promise, is also reflected in its support for 1000 Cafés, an initiative of the SOS Group, whose mission is to reopen village cafés and bistros, and of which the Group is a major partner.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in FY21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité". Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place" is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

