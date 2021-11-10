Following initial success with CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform, Velocity, the airline bolsters its payment methods, features that enable split payments, and currency conversion

CellPoint Digital, a fintech leader in payment orchestration, today announces the next leg of its partnership with Cebu Pacific, the largest airline in the Philippines.

Cebu Pacific is one of the most successful low-cost airlines in the world, having flown over 22 million passengers to over 60 destinations in 2019, with 70% of these bookings being made directly via the carrier's digital channels.

Following the successful implementation of CellPoint Digital's cutting-edge Payment Orchestration Platform, Velocity, across all of Cebu Pacific's digital channels last year, the airline has now implemented new alternative payment methods to provide more flexible options to their customer's payment experience. Thanks to the PSP/acquirer agnostic Velocity platform, Cebu Pacific customers will now have access to the following popular payment methods: GCash, GrabPay and PayMaya.

The new alternative payment methods boast wide-ranging end-user benefits, including enabling split payments between travel fund vouchers and cash, and converting local currencies in real-time. For the airline itself, providing more payment methods should increase revenues, and by optimising card payment processing across multiple acquirers, they will be able to do real-time transaction monitoring by market, and by payment method all delivered conveniently in one place.

The intelligent routing module already dynamically optimises the routing of each transaction made via a bespoke network of acquiring banks, thereby maximising acceptance rates and lowering transaction costs.

Candice Iyog, Vice-president for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific added: "Our partnership with CellPoint Digital continues to go from strength to strength. As the world begins to open back up and consumers are more used to using flexible digital payment methods than ever before, we're proud to be able to offer our customers a frictionless customer experience at checkout by giving them the payment methods they most want to use."

Commenting on the announcement Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital commented: "We're delighted to announce this evolution in our partnership with Cebu Pacific. Airlines have, by necessity, some of the most complex payment ecosystems of modern merchants, and an equally diverse customer base to match. By utilising our comprehensive payment orchestration platform and having access to a large payments ecosystem, we have simplified the payment process for Cebu while bolstering its offering with popular alternative payment methods for its customers."

The news comes as the APAC airline sector gears up to take off again following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 77% of APAC airline customers ready to travel as soon as restrictions fully ease. Via its access to CellPoint Digital's growing ecosystem, Cebu Pacific is ready to maximise the payments journey for APAC travellers with payment methods covering over 40 local and global cards, and over 350 alternative payment methods.

The future is promising for the partnership as the two companies work towards introducing more new features such as stored cards and other popular APMs, while also empowering Cebu's B2B offering with more payment capabilities.

To find out more about CellPoint Digital, visit: https://cellpointdigital.com/

To find out more about Cebu Pacific, visit: https://www.cebupacificair.com/

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital makes payments easier for airlines, travel companies and other international merchants and their customers.

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. Our main solution is a powerful omni-channel Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment eco-system across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rate and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital also provides an end-to-end digital commerce platform to airlines that masters the entire customer sales cycle and maximises the conversion rate.

CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific Air is one of the most successful low-cost carriers in the world and a pioneer of the "low fare, great value" strategy. Cebu started operations in 1996 and has since carried over 150 million passengers. Cebu is the largest carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline. It began long-haul services in 2013. Cebu currently offers flights to 37 Philippine and 26 international destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Cebu offers a uniquely upbeat flying experience, offering fun in the skies with our "Fun Games" on board. Visit https://cebupacificaircorporate.com/Pages/company-info.aspx to learn more.

