Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation Announces Corporate Update on Milestones, Upcoming Product Launches, Strategy and Direction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company that provides business services, is pleased to provide an update on its recent milestones, and upcoming product launches as well as corporate strategy and direction.

"We remain focused on developing synergies with an emphasis to the bottom line, brand recognition and shareholder value. Our team continues to reimagine business services and will deliver sustainable disruptive solutions to SMB's via ATHC brands and affiliates. We will continue to focus on product quality and innovation. We remain determined to meet the evolving challenges and help alleviate pain points faced by local business owners during today's somewhat turbulent business environment " said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC. "We are closing out 2021 with strong momentum, as we fully realize the impact of our 2021 initiatives and begin to prepare for a very robust 2022. ATHC will be making a number of big announcements throughout the remainder of the year."

Milestones

ATHC strategically expanded its Advisory Board and appointed veteran industry icons to its advisory board. Gary Levi, entrepreneur with a long career in government and extensive expertise in domestic and international trade, marketing and public relations. Kent Swig, real estate mogul, hotelier, co-founder of DiGau (gold. backed crypto), entrepreneur, public speaker , frequent guest on Bloomberg. Stephanie Wooten a payment industry veteran with focus revenue management and extensive experience in domestic and global electronic payment sectors. In the last 20 years, Stephanie built and lead sales teams at ADP, First Data (now Nasdaq: FISV) and Vantiv (now FIS)

The Company achieved "Current" with OTC Markets and its equity is now more accessible for trading.

ATHC signed a definitive reseller agreement with Atlas MBA, a business services provider with a staff of 60 and 2200 clients nationwide. Atlas MBA's operates a number of subsidiaries, it primarily focuses on payment solutions.

Successful Product Deployments & Upcoming Launches

In the past several years we have analyzed a multitude of hardships and inefficiencies faced by SMB's. Our team reimagined SMB environments in today's world. Our solutions provide a broad spectrum of services for local businesses, disrupting antiquated workflows and processes and enable small businesses to excel. Our brands are affordable, interconnected, optimized and pave the way for SMB's to compete with conglomerates.

ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION

ROMPOS, our expletory all in on solution automates and digitizes workflows intended to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast paced quick serve environments and is capable to accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff all in one access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro targeted marketing, online sales and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.

For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing, alternative lending,

KashOnDemand

KashOnDemand, delivers access to sustainable financing 24/7. Ai driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The micro financing product fills the much needed gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances.

Shield Most

Shield Most is a health, wellness and advertising platform. A public safety solution that delivers

local, remote, single and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, access control conveniently and safely. A we expand market share, Shield Most intends to launch a media platform to its IOS and Android tablets. The website for Shieldmost.com is scheduled for completion by December 1st, 2021.

InstaMaven

InstaMaven is an application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services, instantly, online and on demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered in a safe and secure environment. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, dog walkers, you name it will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers and crypto will be accepted. Our own Accelerated Coin is highly probable.

Strategy and Direction

ATHC identified a multitude of resellers and two acquisition targets. Our team continues to reimagine, reinvent and innovate new and exciting solutions. ATHC will expand its Board of Directors and Board of Advisors in the very near future. S1 registrations and fillings are imminent as we intend to up list to more fluid exchanges. We continue to expand our social media footprint in which we actively disseminate information.

https://twitter.com/ATHCOTC

About ATHC



Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

About ROMPOS

ROMPOS is an exemplary all-in-one solution created to assist merchants operating in retail, online, and mobile environments. Utilizing Business Intelligence (BI), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and human intuition for the digitization of workflows and automation, this revolutionary system is designed to drive higher revenue and increase the bottom line for SMB's. Sophisticated algorithms administer consumer data, staff performance, digital media, websites, inventories, and more. Digitizing and identifying accountabilities reduce business inefficiencies and eliminate most wasteful expenses. Additionally, data exploration determines and automates sophisticated marketing strategies and techniques, while simultaneously providing continuous access to working capital. ROMPOS is Compatible with most existing tablets, touchscreens and off the shelf electronic payment equipment. ROMPOS is a brand of Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact the company info@athcorp.com

