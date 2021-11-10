Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today that it recognizes and wanted to raise awareness of the challenges that come from a diagnosis of lung cancer. There are fundamental strides being made in both the early diagnosis and more effective therapeutic intervention that will better smooth the treatment journey for patients.

Throughout November and beyond, BioMark will be posting relevant short articles related to this fatal disease in different social media. The campaign aims to encourage both men and women to know their risks for lung cancer and to consider annual screenings to gain an advantage on the disease through earlier diagnosis.

"Since 2007, our mission and team commitment remain the same. Develop and commercialize innovative technologies that increase the accuracy of early-stage diagnosis of cancers. BioMark continues to be deeply involved in the development of a simple blood test that can help detect lung cancer at an early stage (Stage I and II) where the chance of being cured increases1. Working with dedicated researchers, leading clinicians, and more importantly patients, we are determined and motivated to positively impact lung cancer through early detection where survival is greatly improved. Our goal this month is not only to share information but to recognize and support individuals and groups who have helped to make a difference for lung cancer patients, caregivers, family and friends," says Rashid Bux, President and CEO.

Last year, lung cancer remained the leading cause of cancer death, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths accounting for 18% of all cancer deaths2. There is also an imperative need to better understand and address disparities in ethnic and socioeconomic inequities in lung cancer that contribute to cancer incidence and mortality3. Low socioeconomic populations experience greater environmental exposures and subsequent increased lung cancer incidence and mortality4,5. Similarly, rurality leads to further disparities, as black individuals in rural areas have greater lung cancer incidence than those in urban areas6.

Make sure to follow and share our social media posts. By sharing information about lung cancer, you'll help us inspire new hope and change the face of the disease.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor, and assess treatment for cancer early and cost-effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

References

Zhang, L.; Zheng, J.; Ahmed, R.; Huang, G.; Reid, J.; Mandal, R.; Maksymuik, A.; Sitar, D.S.; Tappia, P.S.; Ramjiawan, B.; Joubert, P.; Russo, A.; Rolfo, C.D.; Wishart, D.S. A High-Performing Plasma Metabolite Panel for Early-Stage Lung Cancer Detection. Cancers 2020, 12, 622. Sung, H, Ferlay, J, Siegel, RL, Laversanne, M, Soerjomataram, I, Jemal, A, Bray, F. Global cancer statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021: 71: 209- 249. Siegel R, Ward E, Brawley O, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2011: the impact of eliminating socioeconomic and racial disparities on premature cancer deaths. CA Cancer J Clin 2011; 61:212-236. Yang R, Cheung MC, Byrne MM, Huang Y, Nguyen D, Lally BE, et al. Do racial or socioeconomic disparities exist in lung cancer treatment? Cancer 2010; 116:2437-2447. Hovanec J, Siemiatycki J, Conway DI, Olsson A, Stücker I, Guida F, et al. Lung cancer and socioeconomic status in a pooled analysis of case-control studies. PLoS One 2018;13: e0192999. Houston KA, Mitchell KA, King J, White A, Ryan BM. Histologic lung cancer incidence rates and trends vary by race/ethnicity and residential county. J Thorac Oncol 2018; 13:497-509.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102706