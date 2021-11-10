KPMG Private Enterprise announces the winner of the Global Tech Innovator competition

On November 2nd, KPMG Private Enterprise announced that Krilltech, an AgriTech company in the early growth stage, developer of nanobiotech solutions to increase crop productivity in an environmentally sustainable manner has been named the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator winner at the final event held at the Estufa Fria in Lisbon, Portugal.

The global competition initially included almost 700 participants from 17 countries and jurisdictions at the national stages, with Brazil's Krilltech ultimately crowned the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator. Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machine learning was well represented with 8 of the 17 finalists showcasing solutions, but it was AgriTech that caught the judges' attention and secured first prize.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as this year's KPMG Private Enterprise Global Technology Innovator," said Diego Stone, CEO of Krilltech. "We faced remarkable competition from 16 of the most innovative tech entrepreneurs in the global finals. It is extremely gratifying and encouraging for Krilltech to be recognized among 'the best of the best'. Our sincere thanks to KPMG Private Enterprise and our local Private Enterprise Brazil team as well as the wider technology ecosystem for the support they provided to us at every step of the process."

Kevin Smith, Partner and Global Co-Leader of the KPMG Private Enterprise Emerging Giants practice, said: "This has been an unprecedented year for the KPMG Private Enterprise Emerging Giants global network as we launched our inaugural Global Tech Innovator competition. The competition was intense, showing how vibrant and strong the global tech community has become throughout the world with brilliant innovations coming from both mature and emerging markets. Each of these revolutionary companies has gained excellent exposure to industry leaders through the application reviews, online pitch sessions and virtual competitions. We were consistently impressed by the caliber of the companies that took part in the competition and the outstanding innovations they are developing to improve peoples' lives and businesses across the world."

Diogo Garcia, Partner Director and Leader of the KPMG Emerging Giants practice in Brazil, said: "We couldn't be prouder of Krilltech's achievements. Brazil is fast-becoming one of newest and most relevant hubs of innovation in the world, primarily in the AgriTech and fintech sectors and Krilltech is one more example of the high level of innovation and rapid growth we're seeing throughout the country.

"With ESG high on the global agenda we're very excited to discover what the future holds for Krilltech the first KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator winner. Congratulations for bringing the global crown home to Brazil."

The panel of international judges included:

Alex Holt Global Head for Technology, Media Communications, KPMG International

Anthony Lacavera Founder and Chairman, Globalive

Bindi Karia Venture Partner, Draper Esprit

Roni Michael Global Head of Innovation, KPMG International

Russ Shaw Founder, Tech London Advocates Global Tech Advocates

Kevin Smith added, "The judging panel was blown away by Krilltech. They may be today's global tech innovator, but they have the promise of becoming tomorrow's next tech titan. We look forward to supporting their growth throughout that journey.

"Congratulations to Krilltech for this well-deserved recognition and to all 17 of country winners that succeeded in reaching the global final."

The global finalists included:

Khula!- Africa

A digital ecosystem providing small-scale and commercial-size farmers with software and a marketplace to grow their businesses.

Taajer- Bahrain

A network-centric B2B trade platform uniting wholesalers and retailers under one digital roof

Krilltech- Brazil

Nanobiotech solutions to increase crop productivity and quality in an economical and environmentally sustainable manner.

Certn- Canada

Fast, friendly, comprehensive background screening to help businesses make fact-based hiring decisions.

21 strategies- Germany

Proprietary B2B AI that provides algorithmic and systematic decisioning for the protection of the EBIT of international corporates and hedge funds.

Worxogo- India

Builds high-performing sales teams with its one-of-a-kind Nudge Coach.

CattleEye- Ireland

Uses advanced AI in video analytics to deliver the world's first academically verified autonomous livestock monitoring platform.

Identiq- Israel

A peer-to-peer identity verification network that allows companies to validate new users and vouch for ones they trust without sharing any sensitive customer data.

Flat.mx- Mexico

A deep layer of technology and data that simplifies the process of buying or selling a home.

DefinedCrowd- Portugal

A trusted AI data partner offering an overarching infrastructure of solutions focused on making AI smarter.

SkipCash- Qatar

A mobile payment app that uses QR codes for payments.

Natufia- Saudi Arabia

The world's first fully integrated and automated indoor smart hydroponic standup cabinet gardening system.

Sherpa.ai Spain

Helps companies grow and compete by taking full advantage of AI, combining advanced Machine Learning (ML) at scale.

InfuseAI- Taiwan

An open-source pluggable MLOps platform equips enterprises with consistent, flexible tools to develop, train and deploy ML models at scale.

KLAIM- United Arab Emirates

Simplifies healthcare billing for payers and providers by using AI to streamline claim submission and adjudication.

FIDO Tech- United Kingdom

The only data-as-a-service (DaaS) end-to-end water leak detection solution.

Vendr- United States

A SaaS buying platform that enables the world's fastest-growing companies to purchase SaaS, without friction and at a fair price.

About the competition

Following the success of KPMG in the UK's Best British Tech Pioneer competition, the initiative was expanded to include 17 countries in major regions of the world. Companies from the startup to growth stages were invited to pitch their innovations and present their growth ambitions to panels of local and global industry experts for the opportunity to be recognized as a leading technology in their country and ultimately on the global stage.

