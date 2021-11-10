Microsmallcap.com: Tight Supply, Rising Demand and Low Interest Rate Creates Bullish Case for Copper

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper has been one of the biggest winners in the commodities market this year, with China's carbon emission goals and America's 100% carbon pollution-free goals driving the demand for copper ever upwards. Copper holds an esteemed position as a bridge towards achieving global climate change goals, pushing the need for more copper production to address the supply shortages. The global supply shortage has pushed copper prices upwards again, with the trend expected to continue as fears of a global shortage grow. Meanwhile, copper mining and exploration companies like Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV:KC) (OTCQX:KCCFF), Copper Mountain Mining (TSX:CMMC) (OTCPK:CPPMF), Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV:FOM) (OTCQX:FMCXF), Oroco Resources Corp. (TSXV:OCO) (OTCQB:ORRCF), and Filo Mining Corp (TSX:FIL) (OTCQX:FLMMF) are working towards meeting the growing demand for copper through different exploration and expansion programs.

Canadian resource development company Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV:KC) (OTCQX:KCCFF) just reached an exciting milestone for its high-grade copper-zinc project in Northern British Columbia. On November 8, Kutcho announced the results of a 2021 Feasibility Study for the development of its project, which revealed a predominantly open pit mining operation with robust economics and a minimal footprint.

According to the Feasibility Study, the Kutcho project boasts a significant high-grade mineral resource of 22.8 million tonnes (Mt) grading 2.3% copper equivalent in the measured and indicated category containing 764 Mlbs of copper and 1,096 Mlbs of zinc, plus silver and gold credits. The study also revealed attractive economics including an After-tax NPV of C$461 million with 7% discount rate, a 25% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) with a payback period of 3.4 years from start of production.

"The Feasibility Study represents a major milestone for Kutcho Copper as we continue to advance the high-grade Kutcho copper-zinc project. The significant redesign and engineering of the Project delivers a mine plan that is a predominantly open pit mining operation with the concurrent mining of two underground mines that has resulted in a technically and capital efficient project with a minimal footprint," said President & CEO of Kutcho Copper Vince Sorace. "The results of the Feasibility Study highlight the attractive economics of the Kutcho copper project which are resilient at lower metal prices, very attractive at base case prices and exhibit significant leverage to rising prices as reflected in spot metal prices."

In an earlier release , Kutcho Copper Corp. provided resource expansion targets for the Kutcho project, particularly for the Main, Sumac, and Esso deposits that could potentially expand the open pit and underground mineral resources for inclusion in future mining plans. The company also announced plans to advance exploration to discover new deposits which have remained unexplored since the 1990s.

"The prospective mineralized horizons that host the three existing deposits repeat three times across our land position and VMS deposits typically occur in clusters along favorable horizons. With three deposits already identified along the Main-Sumac-Esso horizon and multiple underexplored targets, the project has the making of a classic VMS district with significant upside potential."

Exploration Programs Uncover Extensive Copper Deposits

Copper Mountain Mining (TSX:CMMC) (OTC:CPPMF) has made significant progress in its copper mining initiatives including the Ball Mill 3 expansion project at the Copper Mountain Mine in BC, Canada with an expected production capacity of an additional 5,000 tonnes per day. The company also announced positive results in its Cameron Copper Exploration project in Australia where it discovered three large mineralized zones. As Copper Mountain Mining makes progress on its copper exploration efforts in Canada and Australia, the company appointed Patrick Redmond as Senior Vice President, Exploration starting November 1, 2021. Patrick has extensive experience in exploration, having worked at senior positions with Teck Resources and KoBold Metals.

Foran Mining Corporation (TSVV:FOM) (OTC:FMCXF) released an updated mineral resource estimate for the Mcllvenna Bay Deposit, showing a 70% increase from 23 million tonnes to 39.1 million tonnes in indicated resources. These results, according to the company, show that Mcllvenna Bay is a high-quality, large and cohesive deposit with the potential to grow. This deposit will form the company's first mining operation for its Hanson Lake District processing facility. Following this update, Foran remains on track for its feasibility study and regional exploration planning for 2022.

Oroco Resources Corp. (TSXV:OCO) (OTCQB:ORRCF) commenced drilling at the Santo Tomas copper project in July, with the first drilling intended to confirm the presence of polymetallic copper mineralization. This announcement came at a time when the significance and demand for copper is growing worldwide.

Filo Mining Corp (TSX:FIL) (OTCQX:FLMMF) announced that the company resumed drilling at the Filo del Sol project after a short break. When the company made the announcement, three drills had already resumed with plans to add four more rigs in Q4 2021. Filo has plans to drill continuously in 2022 with 7 active rigs. The company also announced the appointment of Phil Brumit, who boasts more than four decades of experience in the mining sector, to its Board of Directors. Brumit's engineering, development, and operational experience are critical to Filo's operation as the company expands its operations in the Filo del Sol region.

Copper holds a significant position in the global economy as countries work towards meeting various climate change goals. Companies like Kutcho Copper will realize significant gains as the demand for copper grows amidst shrinking copper reserves.

