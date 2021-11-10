OPKO Health Leads $5 Million Investment in HealthSnap, to Help Rapidly Scale Remote Patient Monitoring Platform to Empower Better Chronic Condition Management

HealthSnap raises fresh capital on the heels of 700% annual growth

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / HealthSnap , a Miami-based Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for virtual chronic disease management today announces a new round of financing totaling $5M. The round was led by Miami-based healthcare company OPKO Health , Inc. and included new investments from W-5 Capital and 6nine26 with follow-on investments from existing investors Florida Funders, MacDonald Ventures, and Hard Facts.

This latest round of financing brings HealthSnap's total funding to $12.2M to date and will be used by HealthSnap to accelerate growth, expand clinical services nationally, and invest in R&D for expanded clinical use cases. Amid continued adoption of virtual care solutions by healthcare providers this year, HealthSnap has continued to prove itself a market leader growing revenues an impressive 700% annually, tripling its active patient base, and continuing to grow its enterprise partnerships with expanded rollouts at Montefiore Health System, The Mayo Clinic, and most recently Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists.

HealthSnap helps healthcare providers manage chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart failure virtually by combining the power of an integrated RPM solution, pre-configured and cellular-enabled health devices, and patient care management services all in one end-to-end solution. By providing full-service RPM tools and services, HealthSnap has flipped the care delivery paradigm from reactive, episodic, and delivered in the clinic to a model that is proactive, ongoing, and delivered in the home - where chronic conditions take place. As a result, HealthSnap has been able to demonstrate improved patient outcomes, decreased utilization, and marked improvements in the overall patient experience.

"OPKO Health and HealthSnap have a shared and complementary vision of offering a preventive and patient-centric experience by delivering healthcare services in the home when they are needed most," said Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO. "Their innovative approach to chronic disease management is aligned with our focus of establishing industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets. OPKO's BioReference, leveraging Scarlet Health - an in-home, fully integrated digital platform providing access to on-demand laboratory diagnostic services - and HealthSnap have begun strategic discussion on how they might approach the growing home health market."

"In light of COVID-19, chronic condition management has fundamentally changed forever," said HealthSnap's Co-Founder and CEO, Samson Magid. "Over the last 18 months, patients have experienced the Netflix effect of healthcare by receiving care in their homes when they want it and we don't see the adoption trends of virtual care slowing down any time soon. We look forward to continuing to execute our mission of delivering proactive and ongoing care in the home and shifting chronic condition management into a patient-centered, prevention-focused, and evidence-based model of the future today."

