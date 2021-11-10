Rightscorp, Inc. Attains OTC Markets Pink Sheet Current Information

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Rightscorp, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:RIHT); We are pleased to announce that Rightscorp has attained the status of Pink Sheet Current Information with OTC Markets Group (OTC Markets). In September of this year we became a limited information filer with OTC Markets, and following the recent filing of our legal opinion, as reviewed and accepted by OTC Markets, we now enjoy a Current Information designation in our Pink Sheet listing. Our plan going forward is to seek and achieve SEC reporting status with audited financial statements, allowing us to apply for listing on OTC Markets' OTCQB platform.

About

Rightscorp (OTC PINK:RIHT) monetizes copyrighted Intellectual Property (IP). The Company's patent pending digital loss prevention technology focuses on the infringement of digital content such as music, movies, software, and games and ensures that owners and creators are rightfully paid for their IP. Rightscorp implements existing laws to solve copyright infringements by collecting payments from illegal file sharing activities via notifications sent through Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The Company's technology identifies copyright infringers, who are offered a reasonable settlement option when compared to the legal liability defined in the Digital Millennium Copyrights Act (DMCA). Based on the fact that 24% of all internet traffic is used to distribute copyrighted content without permission, Rightscorp is pursuing an estimated $2.3 billion opportunity and has monetized major media titles through relationships with industry leaders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This shareholder update contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the shareholder update, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this shareholder update.

CONTACT:

Markus Rainak

805-561-9294

markusrainak@rightscorp.com

