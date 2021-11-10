Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce that Purni Parikh has been appointed to its board of directors.

Ms. Parikh has over 25 years of public company experience in the mining sector including corporate affairs and finance, legal and regulatory administration, and governance. Ms. Parikh is President of the Augusta Group of Companies and Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs of Solaris Resources Inc. and Augusta Gold Corp. Ms. Parikh was previously President of Titan Mining Corporation. She was also Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Arizona Mining Inc. and Newcastle Gold Ltd., and Vice President, Corporate Secretary Augusta Resource Corporation and Ventana Gold Corp. prior to their acquisition. Ms. Parikh obtained a Certificate in Business from the University of Toronto and a Gemology degree. She holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and has worked extensively with boards.

Sun Summit's Chairman, Tookie Angus, said, "We are delighted that Purni has joined our board. She is well known for her business acumen and corporate experience in the mineral resource sector and that expertise will complement well with the existing skill sets of our board. She will be a valued board member as the Company prepares to grow its exploration outlook."

Sun Summit also announces that it has granted options to purchase 1,950,000 common shares at $0.57 per share for five years to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its epithermal gold discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority gold and silver targets through methodical, well-funded exploration campaigns with year round drilling access. The Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential and is located in a mining-established region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information

