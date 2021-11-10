Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
PR Newswire
10.11.2021 | 15:22
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 10

Result of Annual General Meeting

Strategic Equity Capital plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 November 2021 all 14 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500

