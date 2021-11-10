Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 10
Result of Annual General Meeting
Strategic Equity Capital plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 November 2021 all 14 resolutions proposed were duly passed.
A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500
