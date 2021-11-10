Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Selects WHATS'ON to Scale Company's Ad-Supported FAST Channel Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Cinedigm, a leading global FAST (Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Television) independent streaming company, has chosen Media Business Management Platform WHATS'ON by MEDIAGENIX as the content programming solution to power its growing portfolio of ad-supported FAST channels.

Cinedigm will utilize the WHATS'ON platform to manage, schedule, and optimize content programming across the Company's growing list of FAST channels. This will include family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama. Cinedigm's diverse channels offer a variety of genre programming, including independent films, horror films, anime, comedies, documentaries, reality TV, sports and more.

"MEDIAGENIX has a long track record of success in powering content workflows for both traditional broadcast & satellite/cable-based channels as well as streaming services. We look forward to utilizing their WHATS'ON platform to streamline and significantly scale our content programming workflow," said Tony Huidor, Chief Technology & Product Officer of Cinedigm. "Specifically, we intend to leverage the WHATS'ON platform's extensive programming capabilities to more efficiently manage and schedule our significant content portfolio and rapidly growing number of ad-supported FAST channels in a more efficient and automated manner. This is an important step in further spurring Cinedigm's rapidly evolving FAST business, so we are excited to partner with MEDIAGENIX to help scale our FAST portfolio through their industry-leading platform WHATS'ON."

"MEDIAGENIX is excited to work with Cinedigm, one of the industry leaders in the burgeoning FAST space, and we look forward to enabling Cinedigm to strengthen their growth in the coming years," said Tim Waddingham, Senior Director of Business Development for MEDIAGENIX Americas. "OTT business models are maturing and increasingly embrace advertising through AVOD and FAST to accommodate changing viewer behavior. An increasing number of consumers who have grown used to accessing content via digital distribution show a great preference for programming that is offered free. As a Business Management Platform that seamlessly connects content, rights, and scheduling workflows across all distribution channels, Cinedigm can leverage our market-leading solution WHATS'ON."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel) and soon Elvis Presley (The Elvis Presley Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in the content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

MEDIAGENIX ranks among the top tech vendors in the international media industry with M&E Business Management Platform WHATS'ON. Over 130 media companies across the globe rely on WHATS'ON to achieve a lean content supply chain with streamlined content, rights, and planning workflows that are unified for all delivery platforms, including VOD and Linear. Clients include OTT streamers and VOD platforms, public and commercial radio & TV stations, telcos, live sports events rights holders, and video service providers. Together they manage a total of more than 2,500 channels and services. WHATS'ON enables them to offer the right content at the right time to the right audience on the right device through whichever platforms and delivery methods, and with whatever mix of business models that are best suited to achieve their aims.

This is built on 3 power principles: one source of truth, touchless operations, and actionable intelligence. Together they propel major efficiencies and innovations from content acquisition, rights management, planning and multichannel/multiplatform scheduling and curation, to content publication and promotion, and smart analytics. The bottom line of continuous innovation is always to help clients engage target audiences, contain costs and maximize content ROI. More than 250 employees are working at MEDIAGENIX from offices in Europe, America, and Asia.

More information about MEDIAGENIX at www.mediagenix.tv.

