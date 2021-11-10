New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG) a technology centric global ship management services company is pleased to announce that it has expanded into Ship Management with a new wholly owned subsidiary domiciled in the Republic of the Marshall Islands named Ultra Shipmanagement Inc. ("Ultra"). Ultra has received its DNV approved Interim Document of Compliance provided under the authority granted by the Government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Elvictor has also expanded its SaaS Platform of its Ship Management services to include commercial, technical, and operations management support.

Konstantinos Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group stated, "Over the last year we have worked strategically to position Elvictor to become a leading crew and ship management company utilizing a disruptive and technology driven SaaS platform. Our recent strategic steps in forming a new subsidiary, along with the required approvals and certifications for adding ship management, coupled with our technology enhancements, is just the beginning of our expansion plans. As we enter the year 2022 we continue to lay the groundwork to dramatically expand Elvictor's capabilities, services, and reach in our efforts to continue to disrupt and change the status quo in the shipping industry of the future."

The global marine and marine management software market size, as published by a recent report by Markets and Markets TM, is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of 11.2%. Factors such as the rising need to efficiently manage complex supply chain operations, increase sustainability across the marine software industry, and the increasing demand for centralized administrative of big data to reduce overall shipment costs and enhance shipyard productivity are driving the adoption of the marine and marine management software market across the globe. Evictor's evolving SaaS platform has been designed to use leading edge technology coupled with subject matter real world shipping expertise in providing solutions to address the needs of the industry.

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging disruptive technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global ship management and ensures that our clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

