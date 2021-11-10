DJ MISSION C: The CBD brand on a mission to improve lives, launches in the UK

MISSION C: The CBD brand on a mission to improve lives, launches in the UK

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 10 November 2021 - On a mission to educate, disrupt and transform; premium CBD brand Mission C, an independent business based in Manchester, is announcing its UK launch to help millions of people benefit from CBD. Making it easy and enjoyable to try its selected three lifestyle ranges, skincare, health, and sport, these have been developed by combining leading scientific research, natural ingredients, and world-class quality. All products are vegan friendly, cruelty free, THC free, and have been triple lab tested to guarantee the highest level of purity. With a lack of awareness and education remaining a problem in the industry, the UK-based start-up is leading a movement to inspire others to share their positive experiences from using the products and in turn, help educate others.

Discussing the launch of the determined, exciting, new brand, Mission C Founder, Qes Hussain, said: "The initial concept for Mission C was inspired by a close family member of mine who experienced a positive impact of using CBD oils to help soften and calm their symptoms of dementia. It surprised me that CBD was so widely misunderstood and carried with it a wave of misconceptions around its legality and also the mental and physical benefits it can have.

"With a highly saturated market and unable to find any brands that we felt comfortable with, we knew that consumers, retailers, and stockists were looking for a trusted and high-quality brand leader to partner with. We wanted to elevate the quality and visual identity of the brand in order to make CBD more accessible to the UK public. Whilst working alongside leading scientists and health consultants; our dedication, R&D investment, and innovation has led us to the creation of both natural and high-quality formulations, and a truly unique offering in the CBD market across multiple ranges; skincare, health, and sports.

"We are on a mission to create high quality and natural products that will transform lives and build a community of people that will become more aware of the natural benefits of CBD. Education is at the core of everything that we do, and we have created an extensive learning hub using the latest scientific evidence on our website. We are then encouraging people to join the mission by sharing their own experiences and stories, and in turn help educate others."

Noting the benefits of a community-first approach, Mission C is organising a series of specially created sports, health, and skincare events, with the first a recent cold water swim, to highlight directly to communities how CBD can be easily incorporated into and benefit their everyday lives. The brand will continue to work with relevant like-minded partners to create a loyal following and drive a devoted movement dedicated to the cause of promoting the benefits of CBD.

With the UK CBD market projected to generate over GBP690 million in annual sales in 2021, surpassing the entire sales of Vitamin C in 2020 at GBP119m[1], the brand is in a prime position to reach and educate new consumers.

Mission C has created unique formulations blending CBD alongside other natural herbs, terpenes, and botanicals such as Ashwagandha, Turmeric and Black Pepper in order to naturally enhance the recognised health benefits of CBD a create a diverse product range across skincare, health, and sports.

Qes, added: "Mission C has successfully submitted the Novel Food Dossier within the timeframe set out by the UK Government's Food Standards Agency (FSA). We believe that this is a necessary process that will benefit the whole CBD industry, retailers, and customers alike. We have every confidence in our CBD oils that contain non-detectable levels of THC and that have been triple lab tested by a third party to ensure exceptional product quality and customer safety. The growth potential of the CBD market is huge and as we focus on building a trusted and reputable brand, we will be in excellent position to expand to other markets across Europe and the US."

Mission C products are completely legal, THC free, triple lab tested, vegan friendly, organically grown and cruelty free. All CBD can be traced back to hemp plants grown in Arizona, Colorado, and Kentucky; where CBD is extracted ethically and sustainably. Currently, the best-selling products across Mission C's three range types (Health, Skincare & Sports) include:

Health

Day + CBD Oil, GBP34.99

The Day + CBD Oil is an energising product that is infused with natural Ginkgo Biloba, Ginseng and Beta Caryophyllene, to increase energy and focus, reduce anxiety and return people to a state of balance in their hyper-connected lives. A range of CBD strength is available ranging from 5-20%.

The main health benefits include:

- Reduce stress and anxiety

- Improves energy and mood

- Increase concentration and focus

Product link: https://www.missionc.com/collections/mental-health/products/day-cbd-oil

Sport

Pre-Workout + CBD Heating Muscle Balm, GBP34.99

This pre-workout product is an intense heating balm infused with CBD and natural Camphor, Menthol and Arnica that combine to stimulate blood flow, reduce inflammation and energise muscles that will help users reach maximum performance, whilst supporting recovery and reducing muscle fatigue.

The main health benefits include:

- Anti-inflammation

- Promotes blood circulation

- Aids the healing of bruising and scarring

Product link: https://www.missionc.com/collections/sport/products/pre-workout-cbd-heating-balm

Skincare

Retinol + CBD Moisturiser, GBP50

The Mission C CBD infused Moisturiser is a combination of Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol and Vitamin E to boost the skin's natural elasticity, repair oxidative damage by the environment and protect skin, whilst benefitting from 1000mg of CBD

The main benefits include:

- Boosts skin's elasticity

- Wrinkle reduction

- Hydrates skin

Product link: https://www.missionc.com/collections/skincare/products/retinol-cbd-moisturiser

For further information on Mission C and its products visit www.missionc.com

[1] Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI) and Centre for Medicinal Cannabis (CMC)

