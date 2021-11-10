Ameresco will design, supply and install solar PV systems to 175 homes across Bristol and North Somerset, U.K.

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with the Bristol City Council on a £1 million solar PV project. As part of the project, Ameresco will design, supply and install solar PV systems to 175 homes across Bristol and North Somerset, U.K.

The implemented solar PV will provide an energy savings of 3,400kWh per year, which is equivalent to a carbon savings of 162 tonnes annually. Each home will also be outfitted with on average 10 panels capable of generating 375W of electricity, as well as various other energy-efficient technologies including battery storage.

The council was awarded funding for the Bright Green Homes Project by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) via the Green Homes Grant, which promotes the installation of energy-efficient solutions in low-income, low EPC-rated households. The Green Homes Grant was established with the intention of fully funding the implementation of £10,000 worth of renewable solutions for eligible homes by the end of March 2022.

"Through the Bright Green Homes project, we are directly impacting Bristol's carbon emissions, safeguarding local jobs and providing residents with a reliable source of green energy," said Councillor Nicola Beech, Bristol Cabinet Member for Environment, Ecology, Energy and Waste. "We know that tackling household emissions will have a big part to play in our ongoing journey to become a carbon-neutral city by 2030, and schemes like this can have a tremendous impact on reducing household energy bills and tackling fuel poverty."

Ameresco is using local contractors and firms, such as SolarSense, to deliver scheduled PV installations quickly and with minimal disruption to community residents and their homes.

"We are thrilled to help transform the state of renewable energy in Bristol, as well as enhance the lives of hundreds of residents through the implementation of state-of-the-art renewable solutions," said Britta MacIntosh, Senior Vice President, Ameresco. "We take pride in knowing that our work will ensure the city and its residents realize significant cost savings and live a more sustainable life."

Construction began in October 2021and will continue until at least March 2022.

To apply for the Bright Green Homes project, visit www.energyservicebristol.co.uk/funding.

To learn more about the solar PV solutions offered by Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/.

