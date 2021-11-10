Music Daily Announces the Launch of Its Innovative Mobile App

The Gen-Z and Millennial website is now available on mobile with exclusive custom features for an enhanced fan experience

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / "The Ultimate Fan Connection" now has the ultimate mobile app. Music Daily, the groundbreaking, fully immersive fan-to-fan website aimed at Gen-Z and Millennials, announces the launch of its mobile app available for download on both Apple and Google Play Stores.

By subscribing, Music Daily users can access all of the exciting, multimedia content they've come to love about the website - every aspect of the revolutionary "studio to the stage" programming - but with several unique custom features that will enhance their experience about the kinds of music they're most interested in. And it's all available in one multi-purpose, easy-to-use mobile application.

"Just as Music Daily offers fans an incredible range of content, our new mobile app allows users an array of new features, all in one place," says general manager Mel Adler. "Most music apps are functionally limited in what they provide. One app might suggest concerts, other apps offer streaming while another app gives you charts and some stories. With the Music Daily app, you get everything and a whole lot more. It's a complete music fan experience."

Users of the Music Daily mobile app can access every element of the website's unique programming, all of it curated by young and engaged music fans. They can get the latest music news, read incisive reviews, receive tour updates and purchase local concert tickets right through the app. Users can also watch exclusive videos and interviews with artists as they're creating music, along with breaking news about a song or a video as it's released.

What's more, users can stay on top of all the latest trends and discover important emerging artists with the site's extensive and custom "Tracks" sections, which uses Music Daily's own algorithm to analyze charts from all streaming platforms to create three proprietary playlists each week: Top 30 Streamed Tracks, Music Daily Discoveries and Trending Tracks.

Along with this content, the Music Daily app offers several enhanced features:

Explore Mode. Users can dive deep into an incredible array of over 40 musical genres and sub-genres to discover songs and videos by brand-new artists each day.

Custom Alerts. With one touch, fans can personalize their Music Daily experience with custom notifications about the genres of music they're most passionate about.

Save & Share. An easy-to-use feature also not found on the website that allows users to quickly create a library of their favorite stories and share them with friends.

No Ads. Fans can access each multimedia feature without being bombarded by advertisements or pop-ups while experiencing a veritable buffet of programming via three native video and four audio players from its ever-updating menu of stories.

"The beauty of this app is that it's multi-dimensional, it's an all-in-one experience that's so easy to use," says Adler. "It's like a Swiss Army Knife - everything you could need and want is right there on whatever device you use."

Music Daily is available on both Apple Store and Google Play for $1.99 per month. That's just pennies per day for 24/7 access for the most complete "studio to stage" music resource.

"We're extremely proud of all the success we've achieved with Music Daily," says Adler. "Our philosophy has always been driven by listening to music fans; what they like and what they're looking for. This is how we designed the site, giving them the ultimate music experience that they can't find anywhere else. We've put that same kind of care and innovation into our app. I think music fans will love it and find it a truly indispensable resource."

About. Music Daily is a multimedia destination site providing music fans everything they need to know about the artists that they love - and those they should discover - all in one, fully immersive fan-to-fan experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.musicdaily.app or contact Jennifer Phelps at jphelps@aweinc.tv or 917-905-4082.

SOURCE: Music Daily

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672030/Music-Daily-Announces-the-Launch-of-Its-Innovative-Mobile-App