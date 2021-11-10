ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced that two independent advanced recycling firms confirmed their ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 pouches met the criteria for chemical recycling. By processing materials that cannot be mechanically recycled due to composition or product residue, advanced recycling produces a quality polymer that can be re-introduced into the supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005962/en/

ProAmpac's RT-3000 Recycle Ready Retort Structure (Photo: Business Wire)

"Advanced recycling will be a critical part of the world's future recycling infrastructure as brands transition to packaging that supports the circular economy. ProAmpac has tested our RT-3000 offering in two separate advanced recycling processes to ensure that the mono-material structure is truly a circular solution," states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

Generally, mono-material structures are more economically viable than mixed material structures in advanced recycling systems because they allow for higher recovery and less unrecoverable waste. In both tests, the RT-3000 retort pouches met the yield requirements as well as the quality parameters for further recycling.

"RT-3000 passed two separate depolymerization processes with very high yields. With the purification process of the recycled monomers (r-monomers), the r-monomers showed excellent quality for the re-polymerization steps. This chemical recycling validation ratifies ProAmpac's commitment to our customers seeking recyclable solutions across all product applications," states Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation.

To learn more about ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 or other ProActive Sustainability solutions contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or go to ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005962/en/

Contacts:

Kristy Paulin

ProAmpac

(413) 875-9872

Kristy.Paulin@ProAmpac.com