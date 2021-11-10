The weighted average cost of the electricity to be generated by the latest 975 MW fleet of solar projects procured by a national tender program has fallen more than 50% from the level recorded in the last such exercise, which was abandoned six years ago.Irish developer Mainstream Renewable Power has emerged as the dominant bidder in the latest clean energy procurement round staged in South Africa. The fifth round of the nation's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP), the results of which were announced on October 28, allocated 25 solar and wind power projects ...

