Aker ASA: Potential block sale of existing shares in Aker BP ASA

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA (100% owner of Aker Capital AS) ("Aker") and bp p.l.c (100% owner of BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd) ("BP") (jointly the "Sellers") have retained J.P. Morgan AG and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (collectively referred to as the "Managers") to explore a potential block sale of existing shares in Aker BP ASA ("Aker BP" or the "Company") through a private placement (the "Offering").

The Sellers are contemplating selling approximately 18,000,000 shares in the Company, representing approximately 5% of the shares outstanding in the Company, through an accelerated bookbuilding process. Aker and BP are expected to participate in the Offering pro-rata to their current holdings in the Company, i.e. approx. 57% of the shares are offered by Aker and approx. 43% of the shares are offered by BP. The free float in the Company will increase from 30% to approximately 35% if the Offering is completed. The Sellers reserve the right, at their own discretion, to sell fewer shares or no shares at all in the Offering.

The Offering will commence immediately following the publication of this announcement (10 November 2021) and will close no later than 11 November 2021 at 08:00 CET. Please note that the Offering may close earlier or later at the discretion of the Sellers. The Offering is expected to be priced and allocated before 09:00 CET on 11 November 2021 (T). The settlement of the Offering will be conducted on a normal delivery-versus-payment basis (DVP T+2).

Aker and BP currently control 144,049,005 and 108,021,449 shares in the Company respectively, representing approximately 40% and 30% of the shares outstanding in the Company. The Sellers will enter into a 6-month lock-up with the Managers following the completion of the Offering for any of the shares the Sellers currently hold in the Company which are not sold as part of the Offering, subject to certain exemptions.

Since the creation of Aker BP in 2016, the company has pursued a successful organic and inorganic growth strategy offering attractive shareholder distributions and value creation combined with an investment grade rated balance sheet. Aker BP is a pure-play O&G company with industry-leading low emissions and low-cost operations enabled by digitalization. The company has strong production growth, a robust balance sheet and deliver attractive returns. After the potential block sale, Aker and BP will remain committed to Aker BP.

"Aker has a large portfolio with a variety of investments across different sectors whereas Aker BP represented 50% of Aker's gross asset value per 3Q 2021. Aker BP is, and will remain, a core holding in Aker's portfolio. The aim of the Offering is however to balance Aker's portfolio by freeing up liquidity, diversifying and continue growing the portfolio. If the Offering is completed, Aker BP will remain the largest investment in Aker's portfolio and Aker will remain the largest shareholder in Aker BP", said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA.

Bernard Looney, BP chief executive said: "Aker BP has established itself as an undoubted Norwegian success story, with its value increasing significantly over the past five years. This transaction will enable bp to realise some of the considerable value Aker BP has already generated while remaining committed to its ongoing success and value creation for shareholders. Consistent with our long-standing track-record of active portfolio management, these divestment proceeds will be expected to further strengthen bp's balance sheet and support our ongoing buyback commitment."

The minimum order and allocation in the Offering have been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Managers may, however, offer and allocate an amount below the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000 in the Offering to the extent exemptions from prospectus requirements, in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, are available.

Kjell Inge Røkke, the chairman of the board of directors in Aker ASA and the ultimate majority owner of Aker ASA, is a member of the board of directors in Aker BP. Øyvind Eriksen, the President and CEO of Aker, is the chairman of the board of directors in Aker BP. Murray Auchincloss, the CFO of BP Plc and Kate Thomson, SVP Finance OB&C of BP Plc, are members of the board of directors in Aker BP.

For more information about the Offering please contact one of the Managers:

J.P. Morgan AG



+49 69 71240

Pareto Securities AS

+47 22 87 87 50

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on November 10, 2021 at 16:50 CET.

