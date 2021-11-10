Whittier Trust Welcomes New Vice President and Client Advisor to Its Newport Beach Office

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Whittier Trust Company is excited to welcome Ryan Pile, who was recently hired as Vice President and Client Advisor with the firm.

"We are thrilled to have Ryan on our team. His extensive experience with wealth management, estate planning, and intergenerational wealth transfers make him uniquely qualified to work with ultra-affluent families," said Whit Batchelor, Senior Vice President, Client Advisor - Whittier Trust.

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Ryan worked as a Trust Officer with First Republic Private Wealth Management, where he worked with high-net-worth clients and their families. As a Trust Officer, he also administered complex fiduciary trust accounts with assets in real estate, marketable securities, oil/gas royalties, private equity, and collectibles. Before his time in wealth management, Ryan served eight years in the U.S. Navy.

Ryan earned his MBA with a Finance Specialization from UCLA Anderson School of Management and Bachelor of Science in Finance from University of Maryland University College.

When not in the office, Ryan enjoys outdoor adventures with his wife and two boys. They camp, hike, ski, and mountain bike.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 506 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $18 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

