Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8CL ISIN: US36165A1025 Ticker-Symbol: 4LU 
Tradegate
09.11.21
21:15 Uhr
0,428 Euro
-0,002
-0,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4260,43018:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEE GROUP
GEE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEE GROUP INC0,428-0,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.