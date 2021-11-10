Highlighting 100 ground-breaking inventions that are addressing the world's greatest challenges in creative ways, ElectReon's wireless charging technology has been selected as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2021 in the prestigious transportation category.

ElectReon (TASE: ELWS.TA), the leading provider of in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology for commercial, public service, and passenger vehicles, today announced that its wireless EV charging technology has been named as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021. The charging infrastructure, which can wirelessly charge EVs while in-motion and at-rest, was evaluated by TIME editors and correspondents around the world based on originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition and impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006071/en/

TIME's Best Inventions of 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

ElectReon has been at the forefront of implementing their technology on public roads in multiple countries, providing accessible and flexible charging options that can be customized to meet the needs of unique EV fleet operators in a wide range of urban mobility, transit and logistics services.

"We honored by the recognition of ElectReon's wireless charging solution by TIME as we work to spread awareness on the viability of this technology in maximizing fleet owner vehicle efficiencies, eliminating the cost of fuel, and reducing their full lifecycle carbon emissions," said Oren Ezer, CEO of ElectReon. "As we rapidly scale our deployments around the world, we envision this technology to play a key role in accelerating the mass transition towards total electrification and we look forward to continuing to build the transportation infrastructure of tomorrow with the ongoing outstanding support from our industry and governmental partners we have experienced until now."

"In addition to this great honor, it is clear that national governments are waking up to the significant value of in-road wireless charging and Electric Road Systems (ERS) and demonstrating their support," said Ezer. National governments in European countries such as Sweden, Germany, Italy and France are announcing their plans to incorporate thousands of miles of ERS in their transportation strategies over the next decade to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. The French government, for example, just launched a call for automated road mobility, connected service infrastructures that enable low-carbon transport proposal projects, such as Electric Road demonstrators, among others. The Swedish Transport Authority just released a tender for 26 miles (42 km) of commercial ERS between the cities of Örebro and Hallsberg, as the country's second phase of its ongoing national ERS deployment scaling, and several states in the US, including Michigan, are releasing a Request for Proposals (RFP) specifically for in-road dynamic wireless charging technology.

As one of the first and only companies able to demonstrate in-motion wireless charging on public roads, the company is currently working on various pre-commercial projects across the globe ranging from Germany, Italy, Sweden and Israel with plans of expansion into North America. Most recently, ElectReon announced the development of its wireless charging network to support 200 public buses in Tel Aviv in the company's first fully commercial deal with one of Israel's largest Public Transport Operators, Dan Bus Company. ElectReon also announced the recent addition of former President of Israel, Reuven "Ruvi" Rivlin, as the company's president to facilitate relationships with world leaders to increase EV adoption, reduce fleet emissions, and accelerate ElectReon's global impact.

To view the full TIME 2021 Best Inventions list visit: the TIME website.

About ElectReon

ElectReon is the leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company's proprietary inductive technology dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stopped) charges EVs quickly and safely, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs-making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available today. ElectReon works with cities and fleet operators on a charging as a service (CaaS) platform that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation. For more information, visit electreon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006071/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Janine Ward on behalf of ElectReon

ElectReon@antennagroup.com