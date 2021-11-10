SnapLogic's low-code platform enables organization to shift from on-premises to serverless infrastructure, improve data visibility, and deliver a better member experience

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that Digital Federal Credit Union, or DCU, one of the top 20 credit unions by assets in the United States and the largest in New England, is using SnapLogic to implement a modern, serverless infrastructure that automates integrations, empowers business decisions, and improves the member experience. Using SnapLogic's self-service, low-code platform, DCU has been able to quickly and easily migrate 5.8 billion records to Amazon Redshift and integrate on-premises data and applications with their new cloud environment.

DCU members access their financial accounts via mobile apps, the internet, ATMs, telephone, DCU's 23 branch locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as well as co-op shared branches across the United States. Member information, as a result, is distributed across different channels making it difficult at times to view information in a timely manner. Managers relied on time-consuming and manual copying, pasting, and merging data from multiple systems into spreadsheets for analysis. What's more, the Data Analyst team spent most of their time supporting over 150 tickets per month on repetitive tasks as well as ad-hoc problem resolution requests submitted by business stakeholders.

To eliminate the costly and ongoing maintenance of their existing on-premises systems, DCU chose to move to a completely serverless infrastructure and modernize their analytics platform with a new state of the art enterprise data warehouse, moving all machines and compute to the cloud. Once the serverless infrastructure strategy was in place, data engineering was free to self-pace their data migration and integration roadmap.

"We chose to partner with SnapLogic to support our serverless infrastructure strategy and to assist us beyond application and data integration," said Eric Giorgio, DCU's Manager of Data Services. "The partnership has enabled DCU to further support our long-term growth strategy."

Within six months of using SnapLogic, DCU has migrated 30 months' worth of data, or over 5.8 billion records, into Amazon Redshift.

"Since migrating data with the SnapLogic platform, unified data is now put in the hands of business stakeholders to help propel our business in this exciting high-growth phase we are seeing. And the key value SnapLogic brings to DCU is that we don't need to spend time writing code to build integrations," said Giorgio. "SnapLogic's pipelines can be reused again and again for different business use cases. We plan to migrate data from 30-40 applications into Amazon Redshift using SnapLogic over the next few years."

"DCU is a prime example of a fast-growing company that finds relying on legacy, on-premises architecture can slow it down," said George Mogannam, CRO at SnapLogic. "Moving to the cloud and integrating data and applications positions them to meet the demands of speed and innovation as more and more banks and financial services firms turn to digital business models to serve the modern member. We are proud to be part of DCU's modernization and look forward to supporting their complete move to the cloud in the years to come."

About DCU

Digital Federal Credit Union, better known as DCU, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for our members. DCU was chartered in October of 1979. Since then, DCU has been chosen as the credit union for more than 700 companies and organizations. DCU serves more than 950,000 members and their families in all 50 states.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

