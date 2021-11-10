Addition of ThirdEye Labs' ML team and Sameer Qureshi as Vice-President of Machine Learning brings wave of new AI and machine learning talent to Standard AI

Standard AI (alt. "Standard Cognition"), a world leader in computer vision for retail, today announced it has completed both the acquisition of UK-based computer vision company, ThirdEye Labs ("ThirdEye"); and added Sameer Qureshi, who joins from Tesla and Lyft, as its first-ever vice president of machine learning. Now with the largest, most seasoned computer vision team in retail tech, Standard AI will expand the capabilities of the Standard AI platform in exciting new ways to drive forward the future of autonomous retail.

Standard AI has seen an explosion in demand for its computer vision platform, driven by the need for retailers to find ways to offer a transformed customer experience, maximize labor capacity, and improve in-store efficiency and economics. The company recently announced that it has partnered with Alimentation Couche-Tard to open the first of a series of autonomous Circle K stores in Arizona.

Standard AI Completes Acquisition of ThirdEye Labs

ThirdEye Labs is a London-based, award-winning technology firm founded in 2016 by Raz Ghafoor and Peter Rennert with the goal of using computer vision to help retailers fight lines and retail loss and to improve operations. The company's innovative machine learning algorithms focus on specific human movements and are similar to those used by autonomous vehicles to identify and predict pedestrian behavior. The terms of the acqui-hire were not disclosed.

"Computer vision has rapidly become one of the most valuable ways for brick-and-mortar retailers to keep up with the data-driven flexibility of eCommerce," said Jordan Fisher, CEO of Standard AI. "Raz and the ThirdEye product and engineering team have been engaged in cutting-edge work, and they will be invaluable to our team as we expand the capabilities of our platform deeper into retail."

Sameer Qureshi Joins Standard to Help Drive the Future of Autonomous Retail

Sameer Qureshi has also joined Standard AI as its first-ever Vice President of Machine Learning. Qureshi joins from Woven Planet and Lyft, where he served as Director of Product for Lyft's autonomous driving division, Level 5. Prior to Lyft, Qureshi led Autopilot Programs at Tesla where he was responsible for the Autopilot software stack across all of Tesla's cars and platforms.

At Standard AI, Qureshi will head up the artificial intelligence and machine learning teams, working closely with the Standard engineering and product teams to both refine the Standard autonomous checkout platform and bring new products to market.

"Some of the most transformative work in machine learning and computer vision is happening in retail," said Sameer Qureshi, VP of Machine Learning at Standard AI. "I was drawn to Standard AI for its mission to use computer vision to transform the way we shop and better the way we live. I'm excited to lead a world-class machine learning team to expand the capabilities of the Standard platform in new ways."

