Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Mowi ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Mowi ASA (MOWI, NO0003054108) published on November 10, 2021 and may be subject to change. MOWI will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK .47 per share, effective November 19, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual-Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBeta Equities " on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025908