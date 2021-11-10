Degreed launches Degreed Intelligence, a first-to-market analytics suite for insights into workforce upskilling

New solution empowers learning leaders to pave the way for business innovation through strategic employee growth with actionable skill data

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the workforce upskilling platform chosen by one in three Fortune 50 companies, today launched an easy-to-use skill data and analytics tool, Degreed Intelligence, at their annual client conference, Degreed LENS.



Business complexity today requires organizations to be proactive and resilient. In order to better plan and pivot, leaders need more sophisticated ways of looking at the skills and capabilities of their people. Yet, fewer than half of HR and talent leaders say they have a clear sense of their current workforce skills.

Powered by Visier, the leader in people analytics solutions, and Degreed user-generated skill data sets, Degreed Intelligence is a first-to-market solution that gives learning and HR leaders the data, intelligence, and tools to visualize the skills of their workers and make better business-driven people development decisions.



Degreed Intelligence helps organizations make smarter investments in their people in three key ways:

See the skills you have by understanding the expertise your workforce has and is working on today. Track the skills you need by identifying and benchmarking in-demand skills, as well as tracking shifts in the supply of high-value skills. Grow the skills you want by sensing emerging demands for new skills and targeting learning and development where it matters most.



Degreed Intelligence works in unity with the Degreed Learning Experience Platform. It turns skills signals - like self, peer, and manager ratings, assessments, and role experiences - into real-time intelligence. This helps learning and HR leaders become stronger strategic business partners for the broader organization, paving the way to close the skill gap with learning pathways to critical initiatives like digital transformation, diversity and inclusion, and leadership development.

Dan Levin, CEO at Degreed said, "For too long, leaders and organizations have been operating blind with no easy way to understand current workforce skills, gaps and future needs. Degreed Intelligence delivers this visibility into skills so learning and business leaders can prioritize and focus on talent development that drives innovation and powers competitive differentiation, revenue growth and new business opportunities."

To learn more about how Degreed Intelligence is helping organizations make smarter investments in their people, more information can be found here .

