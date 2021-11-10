Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNET ISIN: FR0010722819 Ticker-Symbol: 3FS 
München
10.11.21
08:02 Uhr
34,600 Euro
-0,300
-0,86 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALRAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALRAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,50036,10018:43
Actusnews Wire
10.11.2021 | 18:12
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KALRAY: KALRAY ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2022

Grenoble - France, November 10th , 2021 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in intelligent processors, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2022. Each publication will be released after Euronext Paris market closing, except other indication. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

20 January 2022 2021 earnings
21 April 2022 2021 Year-end results (before market opens)
June 2022 Shareholders meetings
12 July 2022 Activity in the first-half of 2022
22 September 2022 2022 Half-year results

About KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, leading provider in a new generation of processors specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge. Kalray MPPA® Intelligent Processors are able to capture and analyze on the fly massive data flows, and interact in real time with the outside world. These processors are capable of running demanding AI algorithms and simultaneously a wide set of different processing and control tasks such as intensive mathematical algorithms, signal processing, network or storage software stacks. Kalray's Intelligent Processors can be deployed in fast-growing sectors from Cloud to Edge: modern data centers, 5G telecom networks, autonomous vehicles, healthcare equipment, industry 4.0, drones and robots... Kalray's offering includes processors, acceleration cards and a software suite, for a broad spectrum of customers such as next generation data center equipment manufacturers and service providers, system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA French lab, Kalray counts among its investors: Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), Safran, NXP Semiconductors, CEA and Bpifrance. Read more at www.kalrayinc.com.


INVESTOR CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Tel. 04 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
A nne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 72
PRESS CONTACTS
Loic HAMON
communication@kalrayinc.com
Tel. 04 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Tel. 04 72 18 04 92
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWtwZJmaammUl29taJZlb5RkamyWyGKYaZTLx5WeapnHaZ1gmJiWmZeaZnBinmxm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71970-pr_-kalray_agenda2022_gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
KALRAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.