Selecta, Europe's leading route-based self-service retailer, announces its results for the three months ended 30 September 2021:

Q3 Performance Summary1

Sales1 of €260.8 million, an increase of 4.1% compared to the Group's sales for Q3 2020 and also higher than sales for Q2 2021, with a with a gradual pick up intra-quarter reaching 76.3% of 2019 levels in Q3-21.

Sales continue to be impacted by the pandemic mostly due to work-from-home policies, although we saw a gradual recovery of activity throughout the summer. In the quarter, the toughest conditions were seen in Denmark and Norway, while the most Covid-19 impacted countries including Italy, UK, Spain and France have demonstrated good momentum as market conditions improvement and Austria, Netherlands and Switzerland are now close to 2019 levels. The Private channel showed some progress in sales per machine per day ("SMD") performance with the Manufacturing and Logistics segments showing resilence, offset by the Service and Administration segments which continues to be negatively impacted by work-from-home policies. The Semi-public channel SMD showed better performance driven by the Education and Healthcare segments and the Public channel remains the closest to pre-pandemic SMD levels driven by the Petrol and Railway segments.

Adjusted EBITDA3,4 of €52.5 million, significantly ahead of last year, driven by structural cost-savings taking hold as our initial rightsizing actions are now close to completion. In turn, EBITDA margin was 20.1%, up 8.2 percentage points compared to last year.

Reported EBITDA4 of €44.3 million and free cash flow ("FCF") of €20.4 million continue to be impacted, as expected, by the one-off costs related to the rightsizing of the organization.

Liquidity headroom5 of €164.8 million, reflects a strong liquidity position which was maintained due to strong free cash flow generation despite the interest payment in July.

Joe Plumeri, Executive Chairman, said:

"We continue to make excellent progress in the execution our ONE Selecta transformation vision. Our focus on best-in-class sales and service continues through targeted training and development programs that will set us apart from the rest. Ongoing investments in technology continue, with our new CRM system now successfully integrated across our 16 countries. This will further drive the successful ONE Selecta end-to-end sales process which benefits not only our sales teams, but our clients."

Christian Schmitz, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Selecta remains superbly positioned to meet the needs of the post COVID-19 world. Although extended work from home policies impacted the Private sector over the last quarter, we continue to deliver innovative solutions to our clients that perfectly meet the needs of the new hybrid working model. We are excited to be so well positioned as the European partner of choice for employers seeking innovative and scalable food options combined with globally recognized premium coffee brands. The rightsizing of the organization is close to completion, and we now look towards investing in our people to support future growth."

About Selecta Group

Headquartered in Switzerland since 1957, Selecta Group is Europe's leading route-based, self-service provider offering great quality coffee and innovative convenience food solutions in the workplace and public spaces. Every day we serve premium coffee and beverages, snacks and fresh meals to more than 10 million people in 16 countries across Europe through vending services and solutions companies in all business segments. With an annual turnover of €1.0 billion, we owe our success to our ca. 7,100 highly skilled, dedicated and passionate Selecta employees who are committed to creating millions of moments of joy for our clients and their consumers every day. Sustainability is an integral part of the way we do business, focused on the key areas in which we can make a positive difference. For more information, please visit www.selecta.com

Cautionary Statement

We are providing this information voluntarily, and the material contained in this announcement is presented solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as providing investment advice. As such, it has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, completeness, accuracy, correctness or reliability of the information contained herein or the assumptions upon which the information is based. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. Neither Selecta, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, direct or indirect shareholders, advisors or agents accepts any liability for any direct, indirect, consequential or other loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying on all or any part of this announcement and any liability is expressly disclaimed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Selecta's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Selecta's plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance or other information that is not historical information. All statements other than statements of historical fact referred to in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Selecta's or the Group's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements, as well as those included in any other material, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Selecta, its present and future business strategies, trends in its operating industry and the environment in which it will operate in the future, future capital expenditure and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward-looking statements may not occur or Selecta's or the Group's actual results, performance or achievements might be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of Selecta, its affiliates or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers undertake to publicly update or revise forward- looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

1At actual exchange rates. There is no material difference from constant currency rates

2Sales: Revenue after payment of vending fees

3Adjusted EBITDA: Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization and prior to one-off items (external and internal costs which are not related to the on-going business)

42021 numbers include the effects of IFRS 16, which was adopted from 1 Jan 2020

5Cash at Bank of €76.0 million plus €88.8 million available RCF

Note: September 2019 figures have been adjusted for one-time impacts

