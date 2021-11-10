Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of Orège

Press Release

Voisins-le-Bretonneux, November 10th, 2021- 6 PM

KEPLER CHEUVREUX INITIATES COVERAGE OF OREGE

Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company specialized in research, execution and advisory services, has initiated the equity research coverage of Orege with a report entitled "360-Orege: becoming a must have"

The financial report released on November 10th, 2021 by Kepler Cheuvreux is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under «Research Public Access».

About Orege

Orege, a player in the circular economy and sustainable development, is an international business specializing in the development and marketing of solutions for conditioning, treatment and valorisation of sludge.

Subsidiary of the Eren group, Orege supports its customers in some ten countries from its sites in France, the United States, England and Germany.

Orege partners:

- The Alfa Laval Group: Scandinavian group, world leader, specializing in the development and marketing of products and solutions for separation, fluid transfer and heat exchange in the fields of energy, environment, agro-food and water.?

- The Itochu Machine-Technos Corp Group (ITCMT): ITCMT is a subsidiary of the Japanese ITOCHU Corporation Group, one of the largest and most renowned "sogo shosha" (diversified trading house), which distributes and integrates industrial equipment and solutions, particularly in the fields of the environment and energy recovery.

Orege has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext - Paris since July 5 2013 ISIN: FR0010609206 - OREGE www.orege.com

About SLG

SLG (solid, liquid, gas) is an innovative sludge conditioning and treatment and recovery technology. It offers a cost-effective and high-performance solution for industrial firms, operators and municipalities by significantly reducing sludge volume and promoting sludge recovery by changing its physical, chemical and rheological characteristics.

Fully aligned with new regulatory and environmental requirements, the patented SLG technology has received several international awards, including 2016 Breakthrough Technology of the Year at the Global Water Intelligence Awards and Most Innovative Technology at Birmingham Utility Week in 2017.

Contact: communication@orege.com

