Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0QZKU ISIN: FR0010609206 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZF 
Frankfurt
10.11.21
08:06 Uhr
1,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,20018:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2021 | 18:17
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of Orège

Press Release

Voisins-le-Bretonneux, November 10th, 2021- 6 PM

KEPLER CHEUVREUX INITIATES COVERAGE OF OREGE

Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company specialized in research, execution and advisory services, has initiated the equity research coverage of Orege with a report entitled "360-Orege: becoming a must have"

The financial report released on November 10th, 2021 by Kepler Cheuvreux is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under «Research Public Access».

About Orege

Orege, a player in the circular economy and sustainable development, is an international business specializing in the development and marketing of solutions for conditioning, treatment and valorisation of sludge.

Subsidiary of the Eren group, Orege supports its customers in some ten countries from its sites in France, the United States, England and Germany.

Orege partners:

- The Alfa Laval Group: Scandinavian group, world leader, specializing in the development and marketing of products and solutions for separation, fluid transfer and heat exchange in the fields of energy, environment, agro-food and water.?

- The Itochu Machine-Technos Corp Group (ITCMT): ITCMT is a subsidiary of the Japanese ITOCHU Corporation Group, one of the largest and most renowned "sogo shosha" (diversified trading house), which distributes and integrates industrial equipment and solutions, particularly in the fields of the environment and energy recovery.

Orege has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext - Paris since July 5 2013 ISIN: FR0010609206 - OREGE www.orege.com

About SLG

SLG (solid, liquid, gas) is an innovative sludge conditioning and treatment and recovery technology. It offers a cost-effective and high-performance solution for industrial firms, operators and municipalities by significantly reducing sludge volume and promoting sludge recovery by changing its physical, chemical and rheological characteristics.

Fully aligned with new regulatory and environmental requirements, the patented SLG technology has received several international awards, including 2016 Breakthrough Technology of the Year at the Global Water Intelligence Awards and Most Innovative Technology at Birmingham Utility Week in 2017.

Contact: communication@orege.com

Attachment

  • Cp Kepler Research Vuk (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5636929e-5ecd-4a1d-b1db-90f1dae3f871)

OREGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.