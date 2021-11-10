Regulatory News:

Press release 10 November 2021

On this day, the shareholders of Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) have held their Combined Shareholders' Meeting chaired by Mr. Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, in order to approve, in particular, the consolidated and company financial statements of Pernod Ricard SA for the year ended 30 June 2021. All the resolutions have been adopted, in particular:

Annual dividend: €3.12 per share: An interim dividend of 1.33 per share having been paid on July 7, 2021, the balance, i.e. 1.79 per share, will be detached on November 22, 2021 (with a record date of November 23, 2021) and paid on November 24, 2021

(whose biography is attached to this press release) Renewal of the directorships of Ms. Anne Lange, Ms. Veronica Vargas and of Société Paul Ricard, represented by Mr. Paul-Charles Ricard (their respective biographies are also attached to this press release)

(their respective biographies are also attached to this press release) Approval, on the one hand, of the components of the compensation paid or granted to Mr. Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO for the 2020/21 financial year and, on the other hand, of the compensation policy items applicable to him for the 2021/22 financial year

Appointments to the Board Committees: Appointmentof Ms.Virginie Fauvel to the Strategic Committee, and of Ms. Namita Shah to the S&R Committee. A summary table of the Board Committees, as composed after today's General Meeting, is also attached hereto.

Biographies

Namita Shah

A graduate of Delhi University and New York University School of Law, Namita Shah began her career as a lawyer in the New York office of Shearman Sterling, where, in particular, she worked on arranging project financing.

In 2002, she joined the team in charge of mergers and acquisitions at Total Group and in 2008 was appointed Business Development Manager in Australia and Malaysia in the New Business Department of the oil group. From 2011 to 2014, she held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Total Exploration Production in Myanmar. In 2014, she took on the role of General Secretary of the Exploration-Production business unit which she held until 2016, when she joined the Group's Executive Committee, becoming "Chief Executive Officer People Social Responsibility". Lastly, in 2021, Namita Shah took over as head of a newly created business unit at TotalEnergies, OneTech, which brings together all TotalEnergies' technical teams in charge of operations, projects and R&D teams.

Anne Lange

A French citizen and graduate of the Institut d'Études Politiques of Paris and of the École Nationale d'Administration (ENA), Ms Anne Lange began her career within the office of the Prime Minister as Director of the State-Controlled Broadcasting Office. In 1998, she joined Thomson as Manager of Strategic Planning before being appointed Head of the eBusiness Europe Department in 2000. In 2003, Ms Anne Lange took up the function of General Secretary of the Rights on the Internet Forum, a public body reporting to the office of the Prime Minister. From 2004 to 2014, she joined the Cisco Group and successively hold the positions of Director of Public Sector Europe, Executive Director Global Media and Public Sector Operations (in the USA) and finally Innovation Executive Director within the Internet Business Solution Group division.

She later founded Mentis, from which she sold her shares at the end of 2017. As a start-up specialised in the technology of application platforms and connected objects, Mentis collaborates with major groups on mobility solutions and management of urban space, placing it at the centre of the connected territories' revolution.

Meanwhile, Anne Lange created ADARA, a consulting and investment company, and Chrysallis, a company that is developing a network of shared houses. She is a Senior Advisor working for major high-tech groups, strategy consulting firms and more traditional businesses seeking to find their own path to transformation. She is a member of the Boards of Directors of several listed companies (Pernod Ricard, Orange, Inditex, Peugeot Invest).

Ms Anne Lange has expertise in innovation and digital technology, which she developed for 20 years in both private and public sectors, from a global perspective.

Ms Anne Lange has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2016.

Veronica Vargas

Ms Veronica Vargas received an Engineering degree from the University of Seville (Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros) (Spain) and continued her training in industrial engineering in management at the École Centrale Paris (ECP).

Ms Veronica Vargas started her professional career in 2006 the Supply Chain team of Lafarge in Paris. Early 2007, she joined Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking in Paris as part of the "Strategic and Acquisition Finance" team. She was then part of the London team from 2009 to 2019, where she was involved in advising key clients on all aspects related to the optimisation of their capital structure, as well as the completion of their strategic financing, including acquisitions, spin-offs, share buybacks, and other strategic transactions.

Ms Veronica Vargas is a Permanent representative of Rigivar SL, a member of the Supervisory Board of Paul Ricard since 2009. She is also a Director of the Business Policy International Advisory Board of San Telmo Business School since 2020, and a member of the Investment Committee of the Africa Conservation Communities Tourism Fund since 2021.

Ms Veronica Vargas is a great-granddaughter of Mr Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Ricard.

Ms Veronica Vargas has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2015.

Paul-Charles Ricard Permanent representative of Société Paul Ricard

Mr Paul-Charles Ricard graduated from Euromed Marseille Business School with a Master's in Management Science, and from Panthéon-Assas Paris 2 University with a Master 2 in Communications (media law) and a Master's in business law. He joined Pernod Ricard in 2008 as an internal auditor in the Audit and Business Development Department at the Headquarters. In 2010, Mr Paul-Charles Ricard was appointed GH Mumm International Brand Manager at Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët before being appointed MMPJ Head of Prestige Craft Developments.

Mr Paul-Charles Ricard is a grandson of Mr Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Ricard.

He has been the permanent representative of Société Paul Ricard (Director of Pernod Ricard) since 29 August 2012.

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AS OF 10 NOVEMBER 2021

Names Functions Independence CSR Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chairwoman Independent Namita SHAH Member Independent Veronica VARGAS Member Non-Independent Maria Jesus CARRASCO LOPEZ Member N/A Independence: 67% Audit Committee Philippe PETITCOLIN Chairman Independent Wolfgang COLBERG Member Non-Independent Kory SORENSON Member Independent Independence: 67% Nominations and Governance Committee Patricia BARBIZET Chairwoman Independent César GIRON Member Non-Independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Independence: 67% Compensation Committee Kory SORENSON Chairwoman Independent Patricia BARBIZET Member Independent Ian GALLIENNE Member Independent Stéphane EMERY Member (representing the employees) N/A Independence: 100% Strategic Committee Alexandre RICARD Chairman Non-Independent Virginie FAUVEL Member Independent Ian GALLIENNE Member Independent Anne LANGE Member Independent Philippe PETITCOLIN Member Independent SA PR Member Non-Independent Independence: 67%

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was broadcasted live and can now be viewed in both French and English on the http://pernod-ricard.com website.

Shareholders' agenda: Shareholders' agenda: Thursday 10 February 2022 Half-year 2021/22 sales results

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in fiscal year FY21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité". Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place" is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant for its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

