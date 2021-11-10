Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation (TSXV: CXA.H) (the "Company" or "CHCI"), announces that, in connection with its previously-announced business combination with Vaxxinator Enterprises Inc., it has applied to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to voluntarily delist the class B shares of the Company (the "Shares"). It is anticipated that the Shares will be delisted from the TSXV at the close of business on November 12, 2021. A simple majority of shareholders and a majority of the minority shareholders of the Company approved the delisting of the Shares at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 21, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Bradley Morris - Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 289-242-2124

